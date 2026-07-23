Silver Viper Receives Additional Infill Drilling Results from the Program at The El Rubi Zone, La Virginia Project in Sonora, Mexico

Since the March 23, 2026, press release highlighting drill results at La Virginia, an additional 9 infill drill holes at El Rubi have been completed, totalling 3,239.10 m. This brings the total drilling since starting the program in October 2025 up to 8,885.5 m in 27 drill holes. Drill hole numbers for the full program range from LV25-331 to LV25-342 and LV26-343 to LV26-357. Results for holes LV25-331 through LV26-348 were presented in the March 23, 2026, release. This release presents results from holes LV26-349 through LV26-357, which were drilled as infill and expansion holes within the El Rubi Zone. The new drilling tightens drill spacing within El Rubi to ranges of 20 m and 25 m between drill holes, allowing for future reclassification of resources to higher confidence classification categories.

Drill highlights from additional assays received include:

From El Rubi:

Drill hole LV26-355 returned 5.85 m of 1.83 g/t Au and 92.3 g/t Ag (2.99 g/t AuEq) from 137.50 m downhole including 2.0 m of 4.80 g/t Au and 233.0 g/t Ag (7.72 g/t AuEq) starting at 140.15 m downhole. These intervals are roughly evenly spaced 25 m from holes LV19-215 and LV20-218 and provide support for the higher-grade zone previously defined on this section.

Drill hole LV26-356 returned 15.8 m of 2.20 g/t Au and 355.2 g/t Ag (6.91 g/t AuEq) from 241.5 m downhole and includes 9.4 m of 3.43 g/t Au and 156.5 g/t Ag (5.38 g/t AuEq) from 246.25 m. These intervals repeat high-grade intervals intercepted earlier in drill hole LV21-289 and come within 7 m of the earlier drilling. Although this hole corroborates the high-grade zone outlined by earlier drilling, the zone was not expanded to depth as expected with the new drill hole.

Drill hole LV26-357 returned 11.0 m of 2.70 g/t Au and 177.6 g/t Ag (4.97 g/t AuEq) from 171.0 m including 3.50 m of 6.99 g/t Au and 460.3 g/t Ag (12.89 g/t AuEq) from 171.0 m. This interval supports previous high-grade intervals 23 m away in holes LV20-213 and LV20-223. Minor deeper intervals were intersected as well although substantial depth expansion was not achieved.

Silver Viper President and CEO Steve Cope comments: "The drilling at El Rubi continues to support high-grade results presented in earlier phases of the drill program. Infill drilling at El Rubi has increased the confidence level and categories in the resources estimated at El Rubi (press release dated June 14, 2021). We continue to present high-grade intervals during the infill drilling portion of our program which positions Silver Viper well for meaningful resource growth and possible re-statement."

2025-2026 Drill Program Overview

The original 5,000 m drill program started on October 1, 2025, has been expanded. From October through December 2025, 3,530.10 m were completed in 12 drill holes (LV25-331 to LV25-342). Up until now in 2026, we have received results for a completed 5,355.35 m in 15 drill holes (LV26-343 to LV26-357) for a program total of 8,885.45 m in 27 holes.

Results for drill holes LV26-349 through to LV26-357 have now been received and validated. Of the more recent 9 holes completed, 6 returned notable intervals that in general increase confidence levels of the resource model defined in 2021 (Press Release June 14, 2021):

LV26-349: drilled as an infill and eastward expansion hole in the northern third of the conceptual pit, on the east side of existing drilling. Structures were encountered at depth but no notable mineralization was encountered.

LV26-350: drilled as an oriented core infill hole in the north central part of the conceptual pit, collared near hole LV20-217 and directed southwest to infill the upper east side of the Rubi main zone targeting the mineralized corridor previously intersected in holes LV20-229, LV20-215, and LV20-218. The mineralization from 298.15 m to 311.0 m is hosted within altered volcanic rocks cut by quartz-calcite stockwork veinlets, with sulphides consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite (3%) with local chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%), and sphalerite (1%). This mineralized intercept is located 24.0 m away from hole LV20-217 shown in the same cross section. The main interval returned 12.85 m of 1.48 g/t Au and 7.48 g/t Ag including 4.95 m of 3.55 g/t Au and 7.23 g/t Ag. The upper mineralized zone in hole LV20-218 seems not to extend to the upper portions of this hole.

LV26-351: drilled as an infill hole in the central part of the conceptual pit targeting the mineralized corridor previously intersected by holes LV20-223, LV20-213, and LV19-209. This hole intersected multiple intervals of mineralization, two of which were notable: an upper interval (from 184.50 m to 187.3 m) occurs along the margins of a fault zone and contains fine-grained galena and sphalerite mineralization (1%). This mineralized intercept is located 25.5 m south of drill hole LV18-203 and 24.0 m north of hole LV19-211. This interval supports an area of strong mineralization defined by earlier drilling; a deeper interval (from 227.05 m to 231.40 m and from 263.40 m to 265.20 m) is hosted within hydrothermal breccias developed in tuffaceous rocks, with fine-grained chalcopyrite (1%) accompanied by minor galena and sphalerite (1%), and this mineralized intercept is located 24.0 m north of hole LV19-211 and 15.0 m north of hole LV20-284. Targeted deeper mineralization was not intersected.

LV26-352: drilled along the same cross section as LV26-351 about 50 m further east and below hole LV26-351. This hole was planned as an infill hole targeting the mineralized corridor previously intersected by hole LV19-209. A mineralized interval was intersected from 311.90 m to 315.90 m and occurs along the margins of a fault zone and contains fine-grained chalcopyrite (1%) accompanied by minor galena and sphalerite (1%). This mineralized intercept is located 33.5 m north of drill hole LV20-289 shown in the cross section.

LV26-353: this hole was planned to infill and expand resources northward at the north end of the conceptual pit. This was drilled 75 m northeast of hole LV20-234 on the same section and slightly deeper but did not return any notable results.

LV26-354: this hole was drilled along a parallel section 50 m south of hole LV26-353 with the intention of finding mineralization slightly further east than that defined by hole LV20-227 and LV20-282. No notable intervals were encountered along this drill hole.

LV26-355: this hole was planned as an infill drill hole located in the central part of the conceptual pit. The drill hole split the distance between holes LV19-215 and LV20-229 which had defined higher-grade intervals above the El Rubi Main Zone. Hole LV26-355 was successful in crossing the same high-grade zone in the previous holes but 25 m away from each of the other 2 holes and 50 m northwest of the section hosting hole LV26-350. The mineralization is hosted within altered volcanic rocks cut by quartz-calcite stockwork veinlets, with sulphides consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite (3%) with local chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%), and sphalerite (1%). The best interval was from the upper zone that returned 5.85 m of 1.83 g/t Au and 92.3 g/t Ag from 137.5 m which included 2.0 m of 4.80 g/t Au and 233.0 g/t Ag from 140.15 m. Numerous other narrow higher-grade intervals were crossed over a 28.8 m average low-grade stretch that returned 0.62 g/t Au and 32.8 g/t Ag from 153.0 m.

LV26-356: this was planned as an infill drill hole at the southern third of the conceptual pit with hopes of expanding mineralization at depth. This hole was drilled towards the west (rather than southwest) to try and expand mineralization intercepted at depth in hole LV21-289. Mineralization at depth was confirmed by a high-grade interval of 15.8 m of 2.20 g/t Au and 355.2 g/t Ag starting from 241.5 m including 9.40 m of 3.43 g/t Au and 156.5 g/t Ag from 246.25 m. The mineralization intersected within the deeper portion of the El Rubi structural corridor is hosted in a hydrothermal breccia developed along the fault-controlled mineralized trend. Sulphide mineralization occurs mainly as patchy pyrite with localized increases of up to 5%, accompanied locally by minor chalcopyrite (1%) and galena (1%). The mineralized intercept from 241.5 m to 257.3 m is located less than 10 m from hole LV21-289 shown in the cross section and is represented by a NE-SW sub-vertical mineralized structure (65°-85° dip). This mineralized zone was not expanded at depth.

LV26-357: planned as an infill drill hole oriented towards the southwest, this hole is located in the southern portion of the conceptual pit and on the same cross section as drill hole LV20-226 and 100 m southeast of as well as parallel to hole LV26-351. This infill hole targeted the mineralized corridor previously intersected by holes LV20-223 and LV20-213 and returned three different intervals of mineralization. The upper interval (from 171.0 m to 182.0 m) occurs along the margins of a fault zone and contains fine-grained galena and sphalerite mineralization (1%) and the mineralized intercept is located 23 m north of drill hole LV20-213 shown in the cross section. The deeper intervals (from 236.0 m to 237.5 m and 272.0 m to 274.0 m) are hosted within hydrothermal breccias developed in tuffaceous rocks, with fine-grained chalcopyrite (1%) accompanied by minor galena and sphalerite (1%).

Summary Drill Results Table:

Hole ID Final Depth

(m) Location

From

(m) To

(m) Int (m)3 Au

ppm Ag

ppm AuEq ppm1 AgEq ppm2 LV26-349 350.75 El Rubi No Significant Intervals LV26-350 375.15 El Rubi

298.15 311.00 12.85 1.48 7.48 1.51 85.41 Incl: 300.05 305.00 4.95 3.55 7.23 3.47 193.51 ALSO Incl: 301.05 301.65 0.60 28.10 12.65 26.87 1,487.90 Drill Hole Intercept Comments: The mineralization from 298.15 m to 311.0 m is hosted within altered volcanic rocks cut by quartz-calcite stockwork veinlets, with sulphides consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite (3%) with local chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%), and sphalerite (1%) LV26-351 393.45 El Rubi

184.50 187.30 2.80 1.57 100.37 2.85 182.60 Incl: 185.30 185.80 0.50 6.81 434.00 12.36 791.52

191.40 194.90 3.50 1.29 102.51 2.62 170.35 Incl: 191.40 192.90 1.50 2.00 164.23 4.13 269.25

227.05 231.40 4.35 1.74 111.12 3.16 202.48 Incl: 227.55 228.75 1.20 4.26 281.67 7.87 505.14

263.40 265.20 1.80 1.19 60.03 1.95 122.50 Drill Hole Intercept Comments: Targeting the mineralised corridor previously intersected by hole LV19-209, two different intervals of mineralization were intersected in this zone. The upper interval (from 184.50 m to 187.3 m) occurs along the margins of a fault zone and contains fine-grained galena and sphalerite mineralization (1%) and is located 25.5 m from drill hole LV18-203 and 24.0 m from hole LV19-211. The deeper intervals (from 227.05 m to 231.40 m and from 263.40 m to 265.20 m) are hosted within hydrothermal breccias developed in tuffaceous rocks, with fine-grained chalcopyrite (1%) accompanied by minor galena and sphalerite (1%),and are located 24.0 m from hole LV19-211 and 15.0 m from hole LV20-284. LV26-352 402.60 El Rubi

311.90 315.90 4.00 1.38 62.28 2.16 134.73 Incl: 311.90 313.50 1.60 1.43 42.80 1.94 118.07 Drill Hole Intercept Comments: Targeting the mineralized corridor previously intersected by holes LV20-223, LV20-213, and LV19-209, a mineralized interval was intersected on this zone from 311.90 m to 315.90 m and occurs along the margins of a fault zone and contains fine-grained chalcopyrite (1%) accompanied by minor galena and sphalerite (1%). LV26-353 359.90 El Rubi No Significant Intervals LV26-354 350.75 El Rubi No Significant Intervals LV26-355 326.35 El Rubi

137.50 143.35 5.85 1.83 92.30 2.99 188.18 Incl: 140.15 142.15 2.00 4.79 233.04 7.72 484.78

153.00 181.75 28.75 0.62 32.81 1.03 65.37 Incl: 165.00 166.00 1.00 3.54 270.00 7.02 455.59 Incl: 176.75 177.75 1.00 2.85 158.00 4.85 307.62

252.40 254.00 1.60 1.14 23.24 1.40 83.35 Incl: 252.40 252.90 0.50 3.01 71.10 3.82 229.12

265.65 267.15 1.50 1.47 27.91 1.78 105.34 Drill Hole Intercept Comments: Infill hole targeting the mineralized corridor previously intersected in holes LV20-229, LV20-215. The upper interval is spaced approximately 25 m from the adjacent holes LV19-215 and LV20-218. The mineralization is hosted within altered volcanic rocks cut by quartz-calcite stockwork veinlets, with sulphides consisting mainly of disseminated pyrite (3%) with local chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%), and sphalerite (1%). LV26-356 329.40 El Rubi

241.50 257.30 15.80 2.20 355.22 6.91 470.73 Incl: 246.25 255.65 9.40 3.43 156.52 5.38 336.53 ALSO Incl: 246.25 248.50 2.25 5.64 236.76 8.57 533.05 ALSO Incl: 249.50 251.50 2.00 4.10 199.80 6.60 414.79 ALSO Incl: 252.00 253.60 1.60 3.52 164.80 5.58 349.34 ALSO Incl: 254.40 255.65 1.25 3.27 150.31 5.14 321.84 Drill Hole Intercept Comments: Intersected mineralization within the deeper portion of the El Rubí structural corridor, hosted in a hydrothermal breccia developed along the fault-controlled mineralized trend. Sulphide mineralization occurs mainly as patchy pyrite with localized increases of up to 5%, accompanied locally by minor chalcopyrite (1%) and galena (1%) inclusions associated with silver-bearing mineralization. LV26-357 350.75 El Rubi

171.00 182.00 11.00 2.70 177.60 4.97 319.24 Incl: 171.00 174.50 3.50 6.99 460.29 12.89 827.27

236.00 237.50 1.50 1.41 39.53 1.87 113.29

272.00 274.00 2.00 1.76 19.52 1.94 112.13 Drill Hole Intercept Comments: Infill hole targeting the mineralized corridor previously intersected by holes LV20-223 and LV20-213, three different intervals of mineralization were intersected in this zone. The upper interval (from 171.0 m to 182.0 m) occurs along the margins of a fault zone and contains fine-grained galena and sphalerite mineralization (1%) and is located 23 m from hole LV20-213. The deeper intervals (from 236.0 m to 237.5 m and 272.0 m to 274.0 m) are hosted within hydrothermal breccias developed in tuffaceous rocks, with fine-grained chalcopyrite (1%) accompanied by minor galena and sphalerite (1%).



Notes:

1 Au Equivalent calculated using an Ag:Au ratio of 70:1 and 95% recovery with the formula: (Au ppm + (Ag ppm / 70)) x 0.95. 2 Ag Equivalent calculated using an Ag:Au ratio of 70:1 and 75% recovery with the formula: (Ag ppm + (Au ppm x 70)) x 0.75. 3 Drill intervals are estimated to represent 70% to 90% of true widths.



About the La Virginia Project

The La Virginia Project is a large epithermal gold-silver system located in Sonora, Mexico. The Project covers a series of mineralized structures extending across multiple kilometres of strike length, hosted within volcanic sequences. High-grade mineralization is associated with quartz veining, brecciation, and strong hydrothermal alteration.

Silver Viper has previously identified and drilled several zones at La Virginia, highlighted by its El Rubi discovery, and delivered the Company's maiden mineral resource estimate. The Project remains open for expansion, with El Rubi continuing to grow and high-priority untested targets such as El Molino offering significant discovery potential.

QA/QC

Analytical results of drill intercepts reported by Silver Viper reflect samples of halved HQ or NQ2 diameter diamond drill core submitted directly to ALS Chemex located in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Samples were crushed, split and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay fusion on a 30-gram split with Au-Gra21, and for a multi-element suite including silver by multi-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish (Lab code ME-MS61). Samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au and 10,000 g/t Ag were re-tested by lead collection fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish (Ag-OG62). Silver Viper monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals. Silver Viper has submitted sample pulp duplicates to ALS Labs in Hermosillo, Mexico for third-party verification.

Silver Viper has possession of all current and historical diamond drill core and sample pulps as generated on the property since 2010. The Company has conducted a review of the historical drilling data by physical checks of existing drill pads and drill core and verified the tenor of mineralized intervals by portable XRF on core and sample pulps.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQX: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition (March 16, 2026, Press Release), collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Adam Cegielski

Chairman

Tel: +1 905-510-8890

Email: [email protected]

Steve Cope

President and CEO

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Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Schedule "A" – Tables and Figures:

Table 1: Drill Collar Locations

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elevation

(m) Total Depth

(m) Azimuth Dip Core Size Zone LV26-349 708,437 3,302,212 1,721 350.75 240 -60 HQ-NQ El Rubi LV26-350 708,435 3,302,105 1,735 375.15 240 -65 HQ El Rubi LV26-351 708,460 3,302,060 1,716 393.45 240 -50 HQ El Rubi LV26-352 708,494 3,302,087 1,720 402.60 240 -60 HQ El Rubi LV26-353 708,392 3,302,331 1,716 359.90 240 -55 HQ El Rubi LV26-354 708,440 3,302,315 1,703 350.75 240 -50 HQ El Rubi LV26-355 708,385 3,302,110 1,717 326.35 240 -50 HQ El Rubi LV26-356 708,620 3,301,948 1,604 329.40 270 -50 HQ El Rubi LV26-357 708,507 3,302,020 1,695 350.75 240 -47 HQ El Rubi

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

For more information, please visit https://www.silverviperminerals.com or email [email protected]