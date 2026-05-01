SILVER VIPER MINERALS UPGRADES TO OTCQX BEST MARKET

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Silver Viper's common shares begin trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "VIPRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

The OTCQX Best Market is the highest tier of the OTC Markets, designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Companies trading on OTCQX are required to meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Steve Cope, President and CEO of Silver Viper, commented:

"We are pleased to upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market, which reflects our continued commitment to strong corporate governance, transparency, and engagement with our growing U.S. investor base. This uplisting enhances Silver Viper's visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors and supports our broader capital markets strategy as we advance our portfolio of precious metals projects in Mexico, including our flagship La Virginia Gold-Silver Project."

The Company's upgrade to OTCQX is intended to enhance trading liquidity and provide a more efficient platform for U.S. investors to participate in Silver Viper's growth.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQX: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the Coneto Silver-Gold Project, which the Company is in the process of acquiring, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Its OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Adam Cegielski

Chairman

Tel: +1 905-510-8890

Email: [email protected]

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Follow us on social media:

X: @SilverViperCorp

LinkedIn: Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Facebook: Silver Viper Minerals

YouTube: @SilverViperMineralsCorp

Instagram: @SilverViperMinerals

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company's business plans, exploration activities, strategic objectives, and future growth initiatives. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

For further information, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.silverviperminerals.com