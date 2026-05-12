Silver Viper Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting Framework

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQX: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt the semi-annual reporting framework pursuant to BC Instrument 51-933 – Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Blanket Order"), which provides eligible venture issuers in British Columbia with relief from certain interim filing requirements under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

As a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis or related officer certifications for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. The Company's next interim financial disclosure will instead be filed for the six-month period ending June 30, 2026, in accordance with the timelines prescribed under applicable securities legislation. The Company intends to continue filing on a semi-annual basis.

The Company believes that adopting semi-annual reporting will reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting and is consistent with the objective of the Blanket Order to provide reporting flexibility for venture issuers.

Notwithstanding the adoption of the semi-annual reporting framework pursuant to the Blanket Order, the Company remains subject to all applicable timely disclosure obligations and continuous disclosure requirements under securities legislation, including the requirement to disclose material changes in the affairs of the Company on a timely basis.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: VIPR, OTCQX: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious metals projects in Mexico. The Company currently operates two key assets: its flagship La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora and the recently acquired Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa. The addition of the Coneto Project enhances Silver Viper's portfolio with another district-scale opportunity in the heart of Mexico's silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Adam Cegielski

Chairman

Tel: +1 905-510-8890

Email: [email protected]

Steve Cope

President and CEO

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Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

For more information, please visit https://www.silverviperminerals.com or email [email protected]