SILVER VIPER PROVIDES UPDATES REGARDING INVESTOR RELATION ARRANGEMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQX: VIPRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") is providing the following supplemental disclosure regarding certain marketing, investor relations and media awareness service arrangements previously entered into by the Company.

Each service provider described in this news release is arm's length to the Company. The Company has not issued any securities to any service provider as compensation under the arrangements described below and to the knowledge of the Company, after due inquiry, none of the service providers referred to herein hold a direct or indirect interest, or a right to acquire such an interest, in any securities of the Company.

Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd.

The Company entered into a media agency agreement with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One") effective November 1, 2025 for a 12-month term. The agreement expressly provides that Global One's services are limited to marketing and communications and that Global One will not provide "investor relations services" as such term is defined and interpreted in applicable exchange rules and policies. Services under the agreement may include social media management, social media distribution of news releases, content creation (including video interviews and podcasts), corporate video services, design services, website design and maintenance, paid advertising management and related digital media services. The Company's engagement of Global One to date has consisted of services in connection with website design and maintenance.

The Company agreed to pay Global One CAD$130,000 upfront for the 12-month engagement. Additional advertising spend, platform fees, software and other third-party costs are separate and invoiced separately. Following the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis at a retainer of US$5,500 per month unless otherwise agreed. The agreement includes a standstill provision under which Global One and its affiliates covenant not to acquire securities of the Company such that aggregate holdings exceed 5.0% of issued and outstanding shares.

The Company's engagement of Global One remains on-going.

Capital 10X

The Company entered into an agreement with Capital 10X dated November 11, 2025, for a 12-month term beginning November 15, 2025. Following the initial term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis unless either party provides 30 days' written notice to terminate. The agreement was amended on July 9, 2026, and August 6, 2026.

Capital 10X was engaged to provide capital markets and investor awareness content services, including a company-focused landing page, publication of major company updates, a visual infographic, an animated video, up to 12 edited management interviews per year, short-form social media video clips, press release coverage, social media awareness on Twitter, Reddit and YouTube, participation in virtual conferences and other social media events.

The agreement, as amended, provides for a monthly fee of CAD$7,500 per month, totaling CAD$90,000 (plus HST) for the 12-month term, which has been fully satisfied following payment of such aggregate amount by the Company to Capital 10X.

The Company's engagement of Capital 10X remains on-going.

i2i Marketing Group, LLC

The Company entered into an online marketing agreement with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") dated December 4, 2025. i2i was engaged to provide corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution.

On December 15, 2025, the Company issued a news release disclosing the i2i engagement. The news release disclosed that the Company had entered into a two (2) month agreement with i2i for corporate marketing and investor awareness services, with total consideration of US$300,000, and that the Company would not issue any securities to i2i as compensation. The i2i campaign commenced on or about December 15, 2025. At or around January 23, 2026, the Company approved an additional media spend of US$250,000, bringing the aggregate approved budget for the i2i campaign to US$550,000. An amendment to the Company's agreement with i2i was entered into on July 21, 2026, in connection with the increase in budget.

The Company's foregoing engagement of i2i has been completed.

Apaton Finance GmbH

The Company entered into a consulting services agreement with Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton") on December 1, 2025, with services commencing on December 3, 2025, for a twelve (12) week period. Apaton was engaged to provide marketing and related media services, including publication of content based on public information through German- and English-language channels, corresponding marketing on wallstreet-online.de, two (2) presentation slots at the International Investment Forum, interviews and market/media monitoring and posting information.

The compensation payable under the Apaton arrangement was EUR 74,000. Services to be provided included approximately thirty-six (36) English and German articles from December 2025 through March 2026, corresponding marketing on wallstreet-online.de, three (3) interviews, two (2) International Investment Forum presentation slots and market/media monitoring.

The Company's foregoing engagement of Apaton has been completed.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQX: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition (March 16, 2026, Press Release), collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

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Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the continuation of the Company's engagements with Global One and Capital 10X and the services to be provided under those engagements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

For more information, please visit https://www.silverviperminerals.com or email [email protected]