Silver Viper Hits 11.70 M @ 9.18 G/T Au And 352.0 G/T Ag Including 0.50 M @ 183.50 G/T Au And 6,850 G/T Ag While Infill Drilling At El Rubi And Expands The 5,000 M Drill Program At La Virginia Project In Sonora Mexico

Drilling since October 2025 has completed 7 exploration drill holes for a total of 1,026.4m along structures surrounding El Molino to the east and south of El Rubi, and 11 infill drill holes representing 4,620.0m through the core of the previously released resource model (Press Release June 14, 2021) at El Rubi. Results for a total of 5,646.4m of drilling are available so far with drilling ongoing at the site. The originally announced 5,000m drill program is being expanded to facilitate further infill drilling at El Rubi to convert "Inferred" classified resources to "Indicated" or better.

Drill highlights from assays received so far include:

From El Molino:

Drill Hole LV25-331 returned 3.5m of 1.25 g/t Au and 24.81 g/t Ag from 56.0m including 0.5m of 5.0 g/t Au and 27.9 g/t Ag from 56.5m. This is a newly identified mineralized structure.

Drill hole LV25-336 returned 3.2m of 1.66 g/t Au and 4.27 g/t Ag from 28.6m, 150m north-northwest of the structure hit by LV25-331. This is a newly identified mineralized structure.

From El Rubi:

Drill hole LV25-338 returned 1.0m of 8.92 g/t Au and 79.8 g/t Ag from 255m down hole: 7.1m of 1.57 g/t Au and 16.9 g/t Ag starting at 300m downhole which includes 1.7m of 4.26 g/t Au and 14.0 g/t Ag starting from 304m downhole. These intervals are roughly in the central part of the planned pit at El Rubi.

Drill hole LV25-339 returned 14.6m of 1.49 g/t Au and 66.7 g/t Ag from 116m downhole and includes 3.10m of 3.30 g/t Au and 198.5 g/t Ag from 116m, and 5.6m of 1.73 g/t Au and 42.1 g/t Ag from 123.0m; 17.3m of 2.00 g/t Au and 28.8 g/t Ag from 358.2m including 1.0m of 8.79 g/t Au and 58.5 g/t Ag from 358.2m and 1.5m of 4.95 g/t Au and 64.9 g/t Ag from 365.5m and 2.5m of 4.34 g/t Au and 107.9 g/t Ag from 373m; 1.5m of 14.8 g/t Au and 52.3 g/t Ag from 402.5m including 0.5m of 43.3 g/t Au and 147.0 g/t Ag from 403m.

Drill hole LV26-341 returned 7.0m of 1.07 g/t Au and 14.0 g/t Ag from 250.0m including 1.0m of 5.0 g/t Au and 20.0 g/t Ag from 255m.

Drill hole LV26-343 returned 2.2m of 4.5 g/t Au and 347.7 g/t Ag from 169.0m including 0.5m of 13.8 g/t Au and 1,205 g/t Ag from 170.2m; 5.0m of 1.26 g/t Au and 62.5 g/t Ag from 221.0m including 2.0m of 1.87 g/t Au and 72.9 g/t Ag from 221.0m; 26.4m of 1.25 g/t Au and 72.2 g/t Ag from 242.6m including 1.2m of 3.84 g/t Au and 206.4 g/t Ag from 242.6m as well as 3.5m of 5.31 g/t Au and 319.7 g/t Ag from 262.5m.

Drill hole LV26-344 returned 1.1m of 12.34 g/t Au and 604.5 g/t Ag from 150.95m; 3.0m of 3.66 g/t Au and 18.25 g/t Ag from 258.0m including 2.0m of 6.46 g/t Au and 19.8 g/t Ag from 258.0m, also including 0.5m of 16.1 g/t Au and 18.7 g/t Ag from 258.5m; 2.6m of 50.66 g/t Au and 158.1 g/t Ag from 278.5m including 0.6m of 208.0 g/t Au and 435.0 g/t Ag from280.5m; 5.0m of 1.49 g/t Au and 94.3 g/t Ag from 296.5m including 2.0m of 2.73 g/t Au and 176.7 g/t Ag from 299.5m.

Drill hole LV26-345 returned 11.7m of 9.18 g/t Au and 352.0 g/t Ag from 236.5m including 4.2m of 24.79 g/t Au and 955.1 g/t Ag from 244.0m also including 1.5m of 65.87 g/t Au and 2,527.3 g/t Ag from 244.7m also including 0.5m of 183.5 g/t Au and 6,850.0 g/t Ag from 244.7m.

Drill hole LV26-347 returned 13.5m of 2.79 g/t Au and 37.5 g/t Ag from 89.5m including 2.5m of 11.62 g/t Au and 52.8 g/t Ag from 90.5m; 10.5m of 2.11 g/t Au and 35.9 g/t Ag from 202.5m including 4.0mof 3.75 g/t Au and 15.0 g/t Ag from 204.0m and including 1.0mof 3.72 g/t Au and 178.0 g/t Ag from 212.0m.

Silver Viper President and CEO Steve Cope comments: "We are thrilled to be back drilling La Virginia. The results to date show why this property is one of our flagship assets and we look forward to providing regular updates moving forward. Exploration work at El Molino has identified anomalous structures and we look forward to expanding on the work in that zone. Resource drilling at El Rubi has so far surpassed our expectations returning extremely high grade intervals of 14.2 g/t AuEQ or 994.3 g/t AgEQ over 11.7m in hole LV26-345 including 0.5m of 281.4 g/t AuEQ or 19.7 kg AgEQ . Hole LV26-344 also returned great values over 2.62m of 52.92 AuEQ or 3.7kg/t AgEQ which includes 0.62m of 214.2 g/t AuEQ or 15.0kg/t AgEQ . These are some of the highest grade drill intercepts encountered on the property to date. The overall program continues to position Silver Viper well for both new discoveries and meaningful resource growth."

2025-2026 Drill Program Overview

The original 5,000m drill program started on October 1, 2025 with drill hole LV25-331 at the El Molino zone to the east and south of the El Rubi resource area. The intent was to test geophysical and structural targets to identify new mineralized zones outside of the resource presented at El Rubi. Two of the total seven drill holes intersected anomalous zones coinciding with breccias or veins in drill holes LV25-331 and LV25-336 returning assay results of 3.5m @ 1.25 g/t Au and 24.81 g/t Ag from 56.0m in hole LV25-331 and 3.2m @ 1.66 g/t Au and 4.27 g/t Ag in hole LV25-336. Both of these holes are 145m apart and possibly represent different structures in the same mineralized corridor. The other holes at El Molino were drilled north and south of these anomalous hits and did not intersect any significant intervals.

Infill drilling of the 2021 resource model at El Rubi commenced on October 30, 2025 and is still in progress. By the time the drill hole LV26-347 was completed on January 26, 2026, the planned 5,000m had been exceeded but promising visual inspection of drill core and validation using a hand held XRF analytical tool provided the motivation to keep the drill program going. At the end of drill hole LV26-348, a total of 5,646.4m has been completed. Drilling is continuing as a result of the promising results to date.

So far, results from 11 drill holes from El Rubi have been received with encouraging results from a number of drill holes:

LV25-338: drilled as an infill hole 30m north of the historical hole LV21-289, roughly in the southern third of the defined resource area, intersected mineralization hosted within a swarm of intrusive dikes associated with hydrothermal breccias and quartz veining stockwork. Locally these structures exhibit fine inclusions of acanthite (1%), sphalerite (1%), galena (1%) and chalcopyrite (1%) and pyrite (3%), emplaced along this fault-controlled structural corridor, which appears to have acted as a pathway for Au–Ag mineralizing.

LV25-339: located approximately 50m south of historical hole LV21-289 (and 80m south of hole LV25-338), intersected mineralization hosted within a swarm of intrusive and silicified dikes emplaced along a fault-controlled structural corridor represented by quartz stockwork and small low angle hydrothermal breccias cemented by dark gray silica with fine disseminated sulfides including pyrite (2%) and chalcopyrite (1%). The breccias also contain fault gouge material.

LV25-341: located approximately 30m south of historical drill hole LV21-289 and collared approximately 100m east of hole LV25-339 along the same cross section line, intersected mineralization hosted within a swarm of intrusive dikes emplaced along a fault-controlled structural corridor represented by stockworks of quartz veins, quartz stringers as well as breccias. The main mineralized structures along the drill hole are small low angle hydrothermal breccia zones with disseminated sulfides including pyrite (1%), chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%) and argentite (1%).

LV26-343: was drilled at 070 degrees azimuth sub-parallel to historical drilling, intersected mineralization in andesitic dikes and silicified agglomerates with strong presence of fresh sulfides consisting of pyrite (1%), chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%), sphalerite (1%) and traces of magnetite within the Rubi West zone, a structurally controlled corridor located parallel to the main Rubi structure at shallower levels.

LV26-344: located approximately 40m north of hole LV26-338, this hole intersected mineralization within both the shallow Rubi West structure and the deeper Rubi structural corridor represented by quartz veinlets and breccia zones with strong presence of disseminated sulfides including pyrite (1%), chalcopyrite (1%), galena (1%) and argentite (1%). The hole also intersected a swarm of silicified intrusive dikes with abundant sulfides comprising chalcopyrite (1%) and galena (1%), confirming the structural and magmatic control of mineralization in this portion of the system.

LV26-345: intersected 11.7 m, of intense quartz stockwork and sulphide mineralization within the deeper portion of the Rubi structural corridor in the center of the proposed pit area, where sulfide mineralization occurs mainly as sphalerite (5%) and galena (5%) associated with quartz veins with crustiform texture, pyrite and chalcopyrite patches (<1.0cm) and breccia zones cemented by gray color quartz, containing sulfide clusters of pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. Reflected-light thin section observations locally identified electrum grains greater than 100 µm, confirming the presence of native Au–Ag mineralization.

LV26-347: drilled approximately 90m west of hole LV26-344 along the same section line, intersected mineralization within both the shallow Rubi West structure and the deeper Rubi structural corridor, represented by silicified andesite dikes and andesitic-magnetic dikes with good sulphide mineralization consisting of pyrite (1%), sphalerite (1%), galena (1%) and chalcopyrite (1%).

Summary Drill Results Table:























Hole ID Location

From (m) To (m) Int (m)3 Au ppm Ag ppm Au Eq ppm1 Ag Eq ppm2 Drill Hole Intercept Comments LV25-331 El Molino

56.00 59.50 3.50 1.25 24.81 1.60 112.01 Main structure known as La original, hydrothermal breccia (central portion) Incl: 56.50 57.00 0.50 5.00 27.90 5.40 377.90

LV25-336 El Molino

28.68 31.85 3.17 1.66 4.27 1.72 120.22 Main structure known as La Original, hydrothermal breccia (north extension) LV25-338 EL Rubi

204.50 205.00 0.50 6.03 755.00 16.82 1,177.10 Infill drill hole, East/ parallel to the historical drill LV21-289, located central portion of the El Rubi main pit design

255.00 256.00 1.00 8.92 79.83 10.06 704.02

300.00 307.10 7.10 1.57 16.94 1.81 127.05 Incl: 304.00 305.65 1.65 4.26 14.00 4.46 312.20 LV25-339 El Rubi

116.00 130.60 14.60 1.49 66.71 2.44 170.79 Infill drill hole, 50m West/parallel to the historical drill LV21-289, located central portion of the El Rubi main pit design. Incl: 116.00 119.10 3.10 3.30 198.48 6.14 429.68 Incl: 123.00 128.60 5.60 1.73 42.07 2.33 163.06

358.20 375.50 17.30 2.00 28.82 2.41 168.71 Incl: 358.20 359.20 1.00 8.79 58.50 9.62 673.70 Incl: 365.50 367.00 1.50 4.95 64.93 5.88 411.43 Incl: 373.00 375.50 2.50 4.34 107.89 5.88 411.48

402.50 404.00 1.50 14.83 52.43 15.58 1,090.85 Incl: 403.00 403.50 0.50 43.30 147.00 45.40 3,178.00 LV26-341 El Rubi

250.00 257.00 7.00 1.07 14.03 1.27 88.96 Infill drill hole, parallel and 90m south to the historical drill LV21-289, located western portion of the El Rubi main pit design. Incl: 255.00 256.00 1.00 5.00 20.00 5.29 370.00 LV26-343 El Rubi

169.00 171.20 2.20 4.50 347.70 9.47 662.91 Infill drill hole, located western portion of the El Rubi main pit design and azimuth of 70° Incl: 170.20 170.70 0.50 13.80 1,205.00 31.01 2,171.00

221.00 226.00 5.00 1.26 62.51 2.15 150.80 Incl: 221.00 223.00 2.00 1.87 72.91 2.91 203.79

242.60 269.00 26.40 1.25 72.22 2.28 159.42 Incl: 242.60 243.80 1.20 3.84 206.35 6.79 474.98 Incl: 262.50 266.00 3.50 5.31 319.73 9.88 691.69 LV26-344 El Rubi

150.95 152.00 1.05 12.34 604.48 20.98 1,468.48 Infill drill hole, located central portion of the El Rubi main pit design

258.00 261.00 3.00 3.66 18.25 3.92 274.22 Incl: 258.00 260.00 2.00 6.46 19.80 6.74 471.77 ALSO Incl: 258.50 259.00 0.50 16.10 18.70 16.37 1,145.70

278.50 281.12 2.62 50.66 158.09 52.92 3,704.31 Incl: 280.50 281.12 0.62 208.00 435.00 214.21 14,995.00

296.50 301.50 5.00 1.49 94.31 2.84 198.86 Incl: 299.50 301.50 2.00 2.73 176.70 5.25 367.45 LV26-345 El Rubi

236.50 248.20 11.70 9.18 352.00 14.20 994.26 Infill drill hole, located central portion of the El Rubi main pit design and 60m north of LV26-344 Incl: 244.00 248.20 4.20 24.79 955.08 38.43 2,690.27 ALSO Incl: 244.70 246.20 1.50 65.87 2,527.33 101.97 7,138.23 ALSO Incl: 244.70 245.20 0.50 183.50 6,850.00 281.36 19,695.00 LV26-347 El Rubi

89.50 103.00 13.50 2.79 37.46 3.32 232.56 Infill drill hole, located western portion of the El Rubi pit limit Incl: 90.50 93.00 2.50 11.62 52.82 12.38 866.36

202.50 213.00 10.50 2.11 35.94 2.62 183.33 Incl: 204.00 208.00 4.00 3.75 15.02 3.97 277.59 Incl: 212.00 213.00 1.00 3.72 178.00 6.26 438.05

Notes: 1 Au Equivalent calculated using Ag:Au Ratio of 70:1 with the formula: =Au ppm + (Ag ppm / 70) 2 Ag Equivalent calculated using Ag:Au Ratio of 70:1 with the formula: =Ag ppm + (Au ppm * 70) 3 Drill Intervals are estimated to represent 70% to 90% of true widths.

No significant results were received for holes LV25-332 to LV25-335 and LV25-337 at El Molino, and LV26-340, LV26-342, LV26-346, and LV26-348 at El Rubi.

About the La Virginia Project

The La Virginia Project is a large epithermal gold-silver system located in Sonora, Mexico. The Project covers a series of mineralized structures extending across multiple kilometres of strike length, hosted within volcanic sequences. High-grade mineralization is associated with quartz veining, brecciation, and strong hydrothermal alteration.

Silver Viper has previously identified and drilled several zones at La Virginia, highlighted by its El Rubi discovery, and delivered the Company's maiden mineral resource estimate. The Project remains open for expansion, with El Rubi continuing to grow and high-priority untested targets such as El Molino offering significant discovery potential.

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition (March 16, 2026 Press Release), collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

QA/QC

Analytical results of drill intercepts reported by Silver Viper reflect samples of halved HQ or NQ2 diameter diamond drill core submitted directly to Bureau Veritas and ALS Chemex located in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Samples were crushed, split and pulverized as per Bureau Veritas method PRP70-250 and ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for gold by lead collection fire assay fusion on a 30-gram split with AAS finish and Au-Gra21, and for a multi-element suite including silver by multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES/MS finish (Lab code MA300 and ME-MS61). Samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10g/t Au or 200g/t Ag and 10000g/t Ag were re-tested by lead collection fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish (method code FA530, Ag-OG62). Silver Viper monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals. Silver Viper has submitted sample pulp duplicates to ALS Labs in Hermosillo, Mexico for third party verification.

Silver Viper has possession of all current and historical diamond drill core and sample pulps as generated on the property since 2010. The Company has conducted a review of the historical drilling data by physical checks of existing drill pads and drill core and verified the tenor of mineralized intervals by portable XRF on core and sample pulps.

Qualified Person

Gernot Wober, P.Geo., Technical Advisor to Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Adam Cegielski

Chairman

Steve Cope

President and CEO

For further information, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.silverviperminerals.com

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company's business plans, exploration activities, strategic objectives, and future growth initiatives. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Schedule "A" – Tables and Figures:

Table 1: Drill Collar Locations

Hole_ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Total_Depth (m) Azimuth Dip Core_Size Zone LV25-331 710360 3301520 1684 190.10 90 -50 HQ El Molino LV25-332 710345 3301560 1686 152.50 60 -50 HQ El Molino LV25-333 710345 3301560 1686 100.65 80 -75 HQ El Molino LV25-334 710345 3301560 1686 100.65 0 -90 HQ El Molino LV25-335 710360 3301520 1684 106.20 130 -50 HQ El Molino LV25-336 710294 3301644 1722 106.75 90 -50 HQ El Molino LV25-337 709968 3301728 1664 269.50 50 -45 HQ El Molino LV25-338 708160 3301970 1706 430.35 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV25-339 708100 3301920 1675 557.40 90 -45 HQ-NQ El Rubi LV25-340 708060 3301970 1683 512.40 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV25-341 708222 3301920 1692 402.60 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV25-342 708050 3301920 1678 601.00 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV26-343 708160 3301970 1705 353.35 70 -45 HQ El Rubi LV26-344 708156 3302017 1702 375.15 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV26-345 708150 3302055 1694 301.95 90 -50 HQ El Rubi LV26-346 708150 3302100 1683 231.80 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV26-347 708086 3302022 1685 402.60 90 -45 HQ El Rubi LV26-348 708690 3302200 1741 451.40 240 -60 HQ El Rubi

Figure above: Drilling at El Molino Zone

Figure Above: Drilling at El Rubi Zone

Figure Above: Cross Section A-A'

Figure Above: Cross Section B-B'

Figure Above: Cross Section C-C'

Figure Above: Cross Section D-D'

Figure Above: Cross Section E-E'

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Adam Cegielski, Chairman, Tel: +1 (905) 510-8890, Email: [email protected]