SILVER VIPER MINERALS ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE CONETO SILVER-GOLD PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive share purchase agreement dated March 13, 2026 with Fresnillo plc ("Fresnillo") and Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX) ("Orex", together with Fresnillo, the "Vendors") in connection with its previously announced (October 28, 2025) acquisition of 100% ownership of the Coneto Silver-Gold Project ("Coneto" or the "Coneto Project") located in Durango, Mexico (the "Acquisition").

Silver Viper will acquire the Vendors' combined interests in Coneto -- 61.21% held by Fresnillo and 38.79 % held by Orex -- consisting of all of the outstanding shares of the corporate joint venture which currently holds the Coneto Project, through an all-share transaction. Silver Viper will issue an aggregate of 25,531,875 common shares to the Vendors (the "VIPR Shares") in satisfaction of the US$15 million purchase price (C$20,425,500), each VIPR Share at a deemed price of C$0.80 per share. All VIPR Shares issued on closing of the Acquisition will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Closing of the Acquisition is expected to occur as soon as practicable and remains subject to completion of certain customary conditions, including receipt by Silver Viper and Orex of TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval and no material adverse effects impacting the parties prior to closing. On closing, Fresnillo and Silver Viper will enter into an investor rights agreement, providing customary anti-dilution rights for Fresnillo.

In addition, as previously announced, at or prior to closing of the Acquisition, Ruben Alvidrez, Director of Projects and Board Member at Luca Mining Corp., will also be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Alvidrez brings extensive leadership and operational experience in the mining and financial sectors. Prior to joining the mining industry, Mr. Alvidrez spent over 26 years with Citigroup, serving as Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations for Mexico and Latin America. His background combines deep expertise in corporate governance, operations management, and strategic finance.

"This acquisition of the Coneto Silver‑Gold Project represents a transformational step for Silver Viper Minerals Corp. -- it materially expands our district-scale exposure in one of Mexico's most prospective silver-gold belts while aligning the company with experienced shareholders and partners. By issuing equity to the vendors, including Fresnillo plc and Orex Minerals Inc., we preserve strong alignment of interests as we accelerate value-generating exploration and development. We're also pleased to welcome Ruben Alvidrez to the board -- his operational and financial experience will be invaluable as we integrate Coneto and advance our portfolio." -- Adam Cegielski

As per TSXV policies, the Acquisition constitutes a non-arm's length transaction due to a shared director (Steve Cope).

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: VIPR, OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious metals projects in Mexico. The Company currently operates two key assets: its flagship La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora and the recently acquired Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa. The addition of the Coneto Project enhances Silver Viper's portfolio with another district-scale opportunity in the heart of Mexico's silver belt.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Adam Cegielski

Chairman

Tel: 905-510-8890

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Follow us on social media:

X: @SilverViperCorp

LinkedIn: @SilverViperMinerals

Facebook: @SilverViperCorp

YouTube: @SilverViperCorp

Instagram: @SilverViperCorp

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Acquisition, closing of the Acquisition, including receipt of all necessary approvals and timing thereof, and the appointment of Mr. Alvidrez to the Company's Board of Directors. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

For more information, please visit www.silverviperminerals.com or email [email protected]