Silver Viper Minerals Named a Top 50 Performer on the TSX Venture Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:VIPR; OTCQB:VIPRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2026 TSX Venture 50™, a highly respected ranking of the top 50 performing companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") based on growth metrics and market performance.

This annual recognition highlights companies that demonstrate strong performance in market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and trading value, a reflection of both operational execution and investor confidence.

Silver Viper's positioning on the TSX Venture 50™ further reinforces the Company's trajectory of progress and growth within the junior mining sector. This acknowledgment also underscores continued market interest in Silver Viper's high-potential gold and silver projects, and investors' belief in management's ability to progress these assets.

Performance Highlights:

Market Growth: Achieved 453% share price appreciation during the 2025 calendar year.

Achieved 453% share price appreciation during the 2025 calendar year. Liquidity: Significant increase in average daily trading volume, reflecting enhanced investor reach.

Significant increase in average daily trading volume, reflecting enhanced investor reach. Asset Expansion: Successfully acquired Cimarron, announced the signing of a binding term sheet to acquire the Coneto project, and secured over $21M in 2025 growth capital; this strategic consolidation positions Silver Viper to execute one of the sector's most expansive exploration and drilling programs throughout 2026.

Adam Cegielski, Chairman of Silver Viper Minerals, stated:

"We are honored to be recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange as one of the top 50 performing companies for 2026. This achievement reflects the strength of our business strategy, the quality of our asset base, and the dedication of our team. We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, partners, and stakeholders, and we remain focused on advancing our exploration and development programs, strengthening our balance sheet, and pursuing strategic initiatives that position the Company for long-term success while delivering sustainable value for shareholders."

About Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: VIPR; OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious-metals projects in Mexico. The Company's portfolio includes the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, the Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa, and the recently announced Coneto Silver-Gold Project acquisition, collectively representing a strong pipeline of district-scale exploration opportunities within Mexico's prolific silver belt.

