Silver Valley Metals Announces Highest Priority Drill Target in a New Area Outside Historic Mines at its Ranger-Page Project in the Silver Valley, Northern Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a new and significant exploration target discovery, the Spring target, outside the areas of known mineralization and historic mines at the Ranger-Page Project, Silver Valley, Idaho.

Highlights:

The highest priority target defined to date at the project and the first target located outside the area of the historic mines on the project

A very large and significant near surface coincident Induced Polarization and Resistivity anomaly measuring 850 metres of strike length and 375 metres of down dip extension from near surface identified

of strike length and of down dip extension from identified Very importantly, the target is located at the intersection of the geologically significant Government Gulch Fault and Spring Fault. Both faults extend through to the adjacent Bunker Hill property and are regarded as important emplacement structures

of the geologically significant Government Gulch Fault and Spring Fault. Both faults extend through to the adjacent Bunker Hill property and are regarded as important emplacement structures These faults intersect on the Ranger-Page project only

The Spring-Government Gulch fault intersection is analogous to the Page-Curlew fault intersection on the project, which is related to the formation of the historic and top ten historical producer in the District, Page Mine (owned by Silver Valley Metals Corp.)

Zinc, lead, and copper – strong anomalous surface geochemistry results collected on top of the Resistivity and Induced Polarization anomalies and at the intersection of two major faults on the project further validates the future potential of a discovery

Situated approximately 850 metres due south of the Company's Blackhawk mine and 1250 metres southeast of the Company's Page Mine.

due south of the Company's Blackhawk mine and southeast of the Company's Page Mine. One of seven high priority large target areas defined from the 2022 exploration campaign all constrained within a relatively small 3km x 2km area.

"We are very pleased to announce the discovery of the new Spring target. In an area where there had been no previous surface exploration or production, geophysics IP, resistivity and surface geochemical surveys conducted by our field team during the 2022 field season uncovered a significant anomaly which provides us with a very large target in a new zone.

With this excellent exploration opportunity at a key structural intersection, Silver Valley Metals' Spring Target, one of seven on the Ranger-Page project, becomes the Company's highest priority to drill test at the start of Q3, 2023," states CEO, Brandon Rook.

The Spring target is located 1,250 metres southeast from the Company's high-grade and top ten past-producer in the District, Page Mine, and located 850 metres due south from the past producing and relatively shallow Blackhawk Mine (option to own for Silver Valley – see news release dated February 9th, 2023, for exploration results at Blackhawk: https://tinyurl.com/2fcvdw4v

The Spring target is one of seven high priority target areas that the Company has defined from its successful 2022 exploration campaign. Importantly, all high priority areas are constrained to a relatively small area approximately 3 kilometres X 2 kilometres and each target shows significant strike and depth potential.

Geophysics: Induced Polarization

The ground Induced Polarization and Resistivity surveys indicate a significant and coincident anomaly exists on and at near surface. The I.P. measures a lateral strike length of 400 metres and down-dip vertical extent of 300 metres while the Resistivity survey measures a lateral strike length of 850 metres and down-dip vertical extent of 375 metres.

The background Induced Polarization readings observed at the Spring target's host rocks was measured at 0-4 msec, as compared to the background observed at the Prichard formation (+20 msec) located west and south of the Spring target. The Spring Induced Polarization anomaly ranges between 4 and 12 msec, which is an anomalous result from the widespread dataset accumulated during the program.

Geophysics: Resistivity

A significant increase in resistivity values at the Spring target is an indication of silicification alteration, which is closely associated with mineralization emplacement in the Coeur d'Alene mining district. Resistivity values are significantly elevated greater than +2,000 ohm which represents the strongest geophysical signature encountered from the 2022 exploration campaign.

Geochemical Program:

A surface geochemical program was initiated to further validate the ground geophysics results and structural mapping program. Samples were collected from the B and C soil horizons on a 30-metre spacing. At each location, a pit was dug until refusal (could not dig deeper). The B and C soil horizons were sampled separately to assess and compare geochemical results from Ranger-Page weathered bedrock and soils to results published in other Silver Valley geochemical studies. Samples were described, photographed, staked and location data collected via GPS. Results were loaded into Leapfrog Geo and displayed via a proportional grade plot to highlight high values.

Results over the Spring target are summarized below. The geochemical survey used to validate the Spring Target reflects positive results, including significant elevated lead, zinc and copper values up to 68ppm, 946ppm and 119 ppm respectively. Background levels of lead, zinc and copper in the project area are typically 10 ppm, 40 ppm, 6 ppm respectively based on all 2022 Silver Valley Metals geochemical data. Trace element vector analysis is ongoing, and we expect will further validate the Spring target.

Geochemical Results:

B Horizon Geochemical Results:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4 Sample

ID Easing Northing Elevation

(m) As

(ppm) Cd

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Ag (g/t) SF-1-1B 560750 5263340 1202 12.6 <1.0 25.1 34.2 20.8 152 <3.4 SF-1-2B 560733 5263377 1194 6.32 <1.0 33.7 19.6 18.2 128 <3.4 SF-1-3B 560733 5263416 1181 <5.0 <1.0 20.4 6.9 16.2 66.8 <3.4 SF-1-4B 560741 5263446 1174 <5.0 <1.0 22.7 11.3 20 227 <3.4 SF-1-5B 560739 5263471 1161 <5.0 <1.0 21 6.3 15.2 64.4 <3.4 SF-1-6B 560735 5263495 1149 <5.0 <1.0 20.7 21.3 15.2 60.6 <3.4 SF-1-7B 560741 5263532 1132 <5.0 <1.0 12.6 16.2 14.7 91.5 <3.4 SF-1-8B 560746 5263554 1110 <5.0 <1.0 19.5 25 16.6 162 <3.4 SF-2-1B 560832 5263577 1122 <5.0 <1.0 19.9 <5.0 19 56.6 <3.4 SF-2-2B 560832 5263546 1133 <5.0 <1.0 57.7 8.4 20.9 311 <3.4 SF-2-3B 560830 5263518 1139 <5.0 <1.0 11.1 <5.0 17.5 126 <3.4 SF-2-4B 560837 5263484 1132 <5.0 <1.0 13.3 <5.0 16.4 53.3 <3.4 SF-2-5B 560837 5263443 1130 <5.0 <1.0 23.3 6.1 17 51.6 <3.4 SF-2-6B 560831 5263402 1136 <5.0 <1.0 11.2 <5.0 17.6 46.6 <3.4 SF-2-7B 560833 5263379 1154 <5.0 <1.0 11.4 <5.0 16.4 38.5 <3.4 SF-2-8B 560831 5263351 1170 <5.0 <1.0 13.8 <5.0 13.8 29.7 <3.4 SF-2-9B 560832 5263325 1172 <5.0 <1.0 9.6 5.2 16.1 29.7 <3.4 SF-3-1B 560898 5263319 1137 <5.0 <1.0 9.9 8.3 12 79.7 <3.4 SF-3-2B 560897 5263347 1135 <5.0 <1.0 8 5.3 16.2 35.8 <3.4 SF-3-3B 560906 5263375 1129 <5.0 <1.0 11.7 9.9 15.3 281 <3.4 SF-3-4B 560902 5263407 1119 <5.0 <1.0 12.6 5.4 16.7 87 <3.4 SF-3-5B 560907 5263437 1103 <5.0 1.0 18.9 <5.0 15.2 216 <3.4 SF-3-6B 560911 5263460 1090 <5.0 1.9 14.2 6.8 14.6 163 <3.4 SF-3-7B 560926 5263485 1074 <5.0 1.9 12.9 <5.0 12.5 421 <3.4 SF-3-8B 560933 5263517 1071 <5.0 <1.0 14.7 5.6 16.6 44.6 <3.4 SF-3-9B 560934 5263546 1072 <5.0 <1.0 22.8 7.2 18.6 173 <3.4 SF-3-10B 560927 5263574 1072 <5.0 <1.0 8.7 <5.0 18.4 48.7 <3.4 SF-4-1B 560997 5263538 1019 <5.0 <1.0 14 <5.0 20.3 204 <3.4 SF-4-2B 561012 5263502 1021 <5.0 1.6 9.2 <5.0 20 313 <3.4 SF-4-3B 561006 5263472 1034 <5.0 <1.0 9.3 <5.0 21 101 <3.4 SF-4-4B 561004 5263432 1053 <5.0 <1.0 12.8 5.1 20 41.3 <3.4 SF-4-5B 561000 5263397 1070 <5.0 1.1 6.7 5.9 17.2 122 <3.4 SF-4-6B 560992 5263360 1072 <5.0 <1.0 4.5 <5.0 15.6 35.2 <3.4 SF-4-7B 560995 5263326 1071 <5.0 1.1 7.9 <5.0 18.9 154 <3.4 SF-4-8B 560992 5263286 1068 5.5 <1.0 21.1 <5.0 19.6 147 <3.4 SF-5-1B 561056 5263284 1088 6.3 1.5 26.1 10.3 27.6 364 <3.4 SF-5-2B 561056 5263314 1071 <5.0 2.3 13.8 10 23.2 207 <3.4 SF-5-3B 561065 5263342 1054 <5.0 <1.0 14 <5.0 22.7 101 <3.4 SF-5-4B 561077 5263376 1025 7.9 3.1 25.4 14.5 22.7 946 <3.4 SF-5-5B 561075 5263407 1021 8.6 3.7 24.4 68 25 339 <3.4 SF-5-6B 561090 5263442 1004 12.6 2 21.9 50.6 20.9 260 <3.4 SF-5-7B 561096 5263480 995 <5.0 1.3 23.3 14.9 22.9 809 <3.4 SF-5-8B 561093 5263509 985 <5.0 <1.0 22.8 24 25.4 173 <3.4 SF-5-9B 561088 5263537 978 <5.0 <1.0 16.2 6.3 22.7 120 <3.4 SF-6-1B 561193 5263529 990 <5.0 <1.0 18.4 14.1 19 147 <3.4 SF-6-2B 561182 5263497 1002 <5.0 <1.0 8.39 <5.0 24.1 205 <3.4 SF-6-3B 561184 5263462 1020 <5.0 1 15 <5.0 25.1 109 <3.4 SF-6-4B 561178 5263436 1030 <5.0 <1.0 20.2 8.4 23.7 138 <3.4 SF-6-5B 561173 5263416 1043 <5.0 2.4 22.2 8.1 22.3 375 <3.4 SF-6-6B 561163 5263387 1063 <5.0 <1.0 9.3 <5.0 22 88.2 <3.4 SF-6-7B 561153 5263357 1073 <5.0 <1.0 10.3 <5.0 23.2 95.7 <3.4 SF-6-8B 561145 5263336 1085 <5.0 <1.0 8.2 <5.0 22 136 <3.4 SF-6-9B 561146 5263306 1098 <5.0 <1.0 8.3 16 25.4 60.1 <3.4 SF-6-10B 561138 5263276 1121 <5.0 1.6 22.4 9.0 24.4 184 <3.4 SF-7-1B 561228 5263283 1166 <5.0 <1.0 14.3 5.5 25.2 50.9 <3.4 SF-7-2B 561247 5263313 1133 <5.0 <1.0 13.8 15.3 19 197 <3.4 SF-7-3B 561259 5263343 1119 <5.0 <1.0 13.3 <5.0 20.1 133 <3.4 SF-7-4B 561271 5263372 1108 <5.0 <1.0 11.4 <5.0 21.2 52.6 <3.4 SF-7-5B 561280 5263406 1091 <5.0 1.2 12.8 <5.0 20.5 125 <3.4 SF-7-6B 561288 5263440 1068 <5.0 <1.0 14 <5.0 17.9 172 <3.4 SF-7-7B 561283 5263470 1066 <5.0 <1.0 12.8 <5.0 16.6 35.4 <3.4 SF-7-8B 561284 5263513 1047 5.0 <1.0 9.7 <5.0 17.9 142 <3.4 SF-7-9B 561284 5263554 1024 <5.0 1.4 9.2 <5.0 19.2 218 <3.4

C Horizon Geochemical Results:

LDL <5 ppm <1 ppm <2 ppm <5 ppm <5 ppm <2 ppm <3.4 Sample

ID Easing Northing Elevation

(m) As

(ppm) Cd

(ppm) Cu

(ppm) Pb

(ppm) Sb

(ppm) Zn

(ppm) Ag (g/t) SF-1-1C 560750 5263340 1202 <5.0 <1.0 5.5 5 17.3 35.7 <3.4 SF-1-2C 560733 5263377 1194 <5.0 <1.0 15.7 5.6 12.9 33.4 <3.4 SF-1-3C 560733 5263416 1181 <5.0 <1.0 10.6 6 14.6 36.4 <3.4 SF-1-4C 560741 5263446 1174 <5.0 <1.0 5.9 <5.0 12.4 24.1 <3.4 SF-1-5C 560739 5263471 1161 <5.0 <1.0 10.8 <5.0 13.5 35.8 <3.4 SF-1-7C 560741 5263532 1132 <5.0 <1.0 10.1 7.8 12.4 28.8 <3.4 SF-2-1C 560832 5263577 1122 <5.0 <1.0 35.1 <5.0 22.4 33.3 <3.4 SF-2-2C 560832 5263546 1133 <5.0 <1.0 119 10.5 25.1 22.8 <3.4 SF-2-3C 560830 5263518 1139 <5.0 <1.0 <2.0 <5.0 16.2 40 <3.4 SF-2-4C 560837 5263484 1132 <5.0 <1.0 5.4 <5.0 11.5 18.9 <3.4 SF-2-5C 560837 5263443 1130 <5.0 <1.0 20.4 <5.0 9.64 14.9 <3.4 SF-2-6C 560831 5263402 1136 <5.0 <1.0 3.6 <5.0 13.9 23.7 <3.4 SF-2-7C 560833 5263379 1154 <5.0 <1.0 4.5 <5.0 16.6 27.3 <3.4 SF-2-8C 560831 5263351 1170 <5.0 <1.0 7.3 <5.0 12.4 21.1 <3.4 SF-2-9C 560832 5263325 1172 <5.0 <1.0 6.5 7 14.4 23.7 <3.4 SF-3-1C 560898 5263319 1137 <5.0 <1.0 3.5 <5.0 14.4 30.2 <3.4 SF-3-2C 560897 5263347 1135 <5.0 <1.0 3 <5.0 17 31.1 <3.4 SF-3-3C 560906 5263375 1129 <5.0 <1.0 3.1 <5.0 11.8 43.8 <3.4 SF-3-4C 560902 5263407 1119 <5.0 <1.0 3.9 <5.0 15.7 31.5 <3.4 SF-3-8C 560933 5263517 1071 <5.0 <1.0 6.5 <5.0 14 28 <3.4 SF-3-9C 560934 5263546 1072 <5.0 <1.0 10.7 <5.0 14.9 39.9 <3.4 SF-3-10C 560927 5263574 1072 <5.0 <1.0 9.8 <5.0 14.5 20.2 <3.4 SF-4-3C 561006 5263472 1034 <5.0 <1.0 2.2 <5.0 13.1 16.6 <3.4 SF-4-4C 561004 5263432 1053 <5.0 <1.0 5.3 <5.0 18.6 26.9 <3.4 SF-4-5C 561000 5263397 1070 <5.0 <1.0 10.4 <5.0 21.7 57.3 <3.4 SF-4-6C 560992 5263360 1072 <5.0 <1.0 2.5 <5.0 12.8 24.2 <3.4 SF-4-7C 560995 5263326 1071 <5.0 <1.0 4.8 <5.0 14.8 29.4 <3.4 SF-6-1C 561193 5263529 990 <5.0 <1.0 <2.0 21.3 18 26.7 <3.4 SF-6-3C 561184 5263462 1020 <5.0 <1.0 6.5 5.3 15.8 23.7 <3.4 SF-6-6C 561163 5263387 1063 <5.0 <1.0 3.3 13.4 12.3 21 <3.4 SF-6-7C 561153 5263357 1073 <5.0 <1.0 4.2 <5.0 16.6 21.5 <3.4 SF-6-8C 561145 5263336 1085 <5.0 <1.0 8.6 5.5 17.3 31.1 <3.4 SF-6-9C 561146 5263306 1098 <5.0 <1.0 14 41.4 18.3 41.4 <3.4 SF-7-1C 561228 5263283 1166 <5.0 <1.0 2.2 5.9 14.8 12.9 <3.4 SF-7-2C 561247 5263313 1133 7.2 <1.0 9.2 16.1 17.6 36 <3.4 SF-7-5C 561280 5263406 1091 <5.0 <1.0 12.7 87 18.7 33.6 <3.4 SF-7-6C 561288 5263440 1068 <5.0 <1.0 8.4 19.7 15.6 26.5 <3.4 SF-7-7C 561283 5263470 1066 <5.0 <1.0 7 <5.0 19 15.5 <3.4 SF-7-8C 561284 5263513 1047 <5.0 <1.0 7.8 11.2 15.4 27.3 <3.4 SF-7-9C 561284 5263554 1024 <5.0 <1.0 3.4 <5.0 15 65.4 <3.4

Lab Analysis – QA-QC:

Atomic absorption analysis for Silver:

American Analytical Services, Inc ("AAS") is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, located in Osburn Idaho. All analysis includes quality control measures to ensure an acceptance standard established within AAS methods. All samples sent to AAS were checked for accuracy between the chain of custody and the samples with the client present. Samples are dried before starting the prep process. The prep process includes crushing the sample in its entirety to 80% passing a 10 mesh, split in a riffle box to make a 250g sub-sample and pulverized to 85% passing a 140 mesh. Analysis for AA-Ag is done by 2 or 4 acid digestion. Detection limit for AA-Ag is 0.100 Oz/ton - 15.0 Oz/ton. Any results over the detection limit are sent to fire assay to do Ag gravimetric finish.

ICP-OES analysis for 35 element analysis:

All samples are subjected to a 4-acid digestion. Digestion QC consists of a reagent blank, control standard and for every 20 samples there is a duplicate of a sample pulp to check RPD. To begin ICP-OES analysis, the instrument is standardized with the five working standard solutions (multi-point linear fitting). Samples are then measured with the reagent blank, control standard and a CCV (continuous calibration verification). Once samples are analyzed, all QC is checked, and results are sent to LIMS system to be made into the client's report.

Qualified person

Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME, is the qualified person for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mosey supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About: MexiCan lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,059 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion.

About: Ranger-Page project:

The Ranger-Page Project ("The Project") is in the Silver Valley, northern Idaho, USA, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. In 2020 Idaho was ranked the first in the world in policy perception and 9th best mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey). The Project borders the famous Bunker Hill Mine to the east and for the first time consolidates the western extent of the prolific Silver Valley mining corridor by one operator in the past 100+ years.

The Project comprises 6 historical mines on patented claims, without royalties. The largest of these, the Page Mine, was a top ten producer in the Silver Valley yielding over 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and lead and 14.6 million ounces of silver. The Page Mine has high grade silver-zinc-lead historic reserves and remains open at depth and along strike beyond what has been identified to date.

Historical mining on the properties shared underground infrastructure which connected the larger Page mine with five shallow historic mines within the larger Project area. The Company has underground mining data and surface geological data that supports high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike.

Exploration potential beyond the historic mines is considered significant as modern systematic exploration is being applied to the project for the first time.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

