Silver Valley Metals Announces Discovery of Mineralized Vein Structures At Surface Extending Crown Point Mine 220 Metres West at the Ranger-Page Project, North Idaho, USA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce results of trenching activities at its first high-priority target area, Crown Point, of six areas to be tested at its Ranger-Page Project, North Idaho, USA. The Crown Point Mine is located immediately west within one kilometre of the Bunker Hill Mine, one of the largest underground mines in the United States.

As announced in the June 8th, 2023, press release, the Company's multi-kilometre exploration trenching project commenced with work in the eastern end of the project on the Crown Point target, which was the site of the project's historic high-grade silver mining activities. A strong ground IP anomaly and positive soil geochemistry results from 2022 justified trenching the Crown Point area to expose vein structures at surface. Approximately 400 meters of trenching has been completed to date in the Crown Point target area, exposing an east-west trending structural zone of mineralization greater than 16 metres wide which extends Crown Point over 220 meters to the west, and at least 75 meters up dip from the Crown Point mine toward the surface.

Assay results from the vein structures in the Crown Point trenches show anomalous silver grades as high as 27.4 g/t, 8,300 ppm lead, 3,100 ppm zinc, and 1,900 ppm copper within two significant vein structures measuring 2.87 metres and 2.50 metres wide (see Table 1 below). These results represent an increase in silver and base metal concentrations when compared to geochemical results from the 2022 exploration program, as well as historic results from past mining major, Asarco in the 1970's.

It is well understood that many Coeur d'Alene style veins contain significant iron, lead and zinc sulphides, which when dissolved, acidify ground water, leading to additional leaching of metal sulphides over time. For this reason, leached outcroppings in the Coeur d'Alene mining district that contain discrete limonitic structures and gossan grading +20 g/t silver is considered anomalous and prospective. These results meet our expectations for surface exposures of the Crown Point vein system, which had head grades of 301 g/t silver and 10% lead. Zinc was not tracked or recovered at Crown Point historically. Our assay results suggest zinc is present at surface and at depth.

Silver Valley's Exploration Director, Dale Moore, commented, "For the first time on this project we're getting a clear look at the Crown Point mineralization in outcrop. These results have improved upon the assays reported from the historic bulldozer cut completed by Asarco in the 1970's, showing elevated base metals versus what was previously reported. Silver-lead ratios are similar to what we expect in this area of the District, and +20 gram silver at surface is a strong result given our geology and climate. We have a wide east-west zone trending parallel to Crown Point, and we're seeing additional mineralized structures in the hanging wall of the Crown Point fault. We're very happy with the progress thus far with the trench results."

The Crown Point target is located 1,000 metres northwest from Bunker Hill, one of America's largest underground mines, and 650 metres due east from the past producing Blackhawk Mine (owned by Silver Valley) which remains open at depth below 365 metres. The Crown Point Mine is located 1,650 metres east from the Company's top ten historical producer in the District, the Page Mine. The East Curlew target, one of Silver Valley's other high priority targets, is located 220 metres south of Crown Point on the Curlew Fault, which also hosted mineralization at the Blackhawk Mine.

To view a 3D Video depicting Geophysical Anomaly, Soil geochemistry and Historic Underground Mine Workings, click here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FwaLUxMLTA

Sampling Methods and Lab Analysis

Trenching locations were guided by geologic modeling, mapping, IP results, and soil geochemical data from 2022. Trenching extents were staked out, and soil removed with a backhoe to expose bedrock. When a structure is exposed, grab samples were taken to the lab for initial assay. The zone was then channel sampled at a right angle to the structure and the widths recorded. Mineralized zones were separated from barren zones by sample breaks in the channels. Sampled widths are close to true widths due to the nature of sampling the zone in outcrop. Samples were located via GPS or surveyed in by hand with a tape and brunton compass.

Assays were sent to American Analytical Services (AAS), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, located in Osburn Idaho. All samples sent to AAS were checked for accuracy between the chain of custody and the samples with the client present. Samples are dried before starting the prep process. The prep process includes crushing the sample in its entirety to 80% passing a 10 mesh, split in a riffle box to make a 250g sub-sample and pulverized to 85% passing a 140 mesh. Atomic absorption analysis was completed for silver, lead, zinc, copper and iron. Detection limits for silver and lead are 0.1 ounce per ton, and 0.1% respectively, and 0.01% for zinc, copper and iron. Results below detection limits were replaced with a trace value. AAS internal QC program includes a duplicate analysis or blank check assay for each batch of assays. QC results were within tolerance for all batches. Silver results were converted from ounce per ton to grams per tonne by multiplying by a factor of 34.286. Percent results were converted to ppm by multiplying by a factor of 10,000.

Assay Results

Sample Number From (m) To (m) Thick (m) Ag (g/t) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) Cu (ppm) Fe (ppm) g-001 0 0.3 0.3 23.7 Trace 1,530 Trace 94,000 g-002 0.3 0.61 0.3 25.9 7,880 3,100 Trace 70,400 g-003 0.61 0.91 0.3 5.0 Trace 940 Trace 105,000 g-004 0.91 1.22 0.3 9.1 8,320 680 120 151,000 g-005 1.22 1.52 0.3 27.4 7,080 730 170 152,000 g-006 1.52 1.83 0.3 6.7 Trace 1,310 Trace 176,000 g-007 1.83 2.13 0.3 13.7 Trace 1,660 Trace 147,000 g-008 0 0.3 0.3 22.8 Trace 1,020 1,310 319,000 c-001 0 0.76 0.76 27.3 Trace 380 500 112,000 c-002 0.76 1.52 0.76 0.0 Trace Trace Trace 7,000 c-004 0 1.22 1.22 4.5 1,140 Trace 120 34,200 c-005 0 0.88 0.88 0.0 Trace Trace Trace 53,000 c-007 0 0.49 0.49 3.8 Trace 1,220 120 78,000 c-008 0.49 1.13 0.64 24.8 Trace 1,100 720 184,000 c-009 1.13 1.95 0.82 0.0 Trace Trace Trace 13,200 c-010 1.95 2.87 0.91 19.4 Trace 800 460 240,000 c-014 0 1.52 1.52 4.4 Trace Trace Trace 6,230 c-015 1.52 2.01 0.49 4.4 Trace Trace Trace 9,760 c-016 2.01 3.54 1.52 3.8 Trace Trace Trace 6,760 c-017 3.54 5.06 1.52 6.8 1,940 Trace Trace 6,050 c-018 5.06 6.59 1.52 6.6 2,980 580 160 48,000 c-019 6.59 8.11 1.52 8.1 6,360 1,720 130 48,000 c-020 8.11 9.63 1.52 12.5 4,880 690 110 45,200 c-021 9.63 11.16 1.52 11.6 8,080 2,970 Trace 75,600 c-022 11.16 11.92 0.76 10.0 7,120 370 110 80,800 c-023 11.92 13.45 1.52 8.4 2,480 460 Trace 24,900 c-024 13.45 14.05 0.61 8.3 1,220 160 Trace 19,500 c-025 14.05 14.66 0.61 5.5 Trace 520 Trace 27,800 c-026 14.66 16.19 1.52 5.8 Trace 580 Trace 34,400

Table 1:Table of channel (c) and grab (g) samples reflecting silver, lead, zinc and iron grades in grams per tonne and ppm.

Qualified person

Timothy Mosey, BSc, MSc, SME, is the qualified person for the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mosey supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About: Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

About: Ranger-Page project:

The Ranger-Page Project ("The Project") is in the Silver Valley, northern Idaho, USA, 60 kilometres east of Coeur d'Alene and 1 kilometre from the I-90 freeway. In 2020 Idaho was ranked the first in the world in policy perception and 9th best mining jurisdiction (Fraser Institute Annual Mining Survey). The Project borders the famous Bunker Hill Mine to the east and for the first time consolidates the western extent of the prolific Silver Valley mining corridor by one operator in the past 100+ years.

The Project comprises 6 historical mines on patented claims, without royalties. The largest of these, the Page Mine, was a top ten producer in the Silver Valley yielding over 1.1 billion pounds of zinc and lead and 14.6 million ounces of silver. The Page Mine has high grade silver-zinc-lead historic reserves and remains open at depth and along strike beyond what has been identified to date.

Historical mining on the properties shared underground infrastructure which connected the larger Page mine with other shallow historic mines within the larger Project area. The Company has underground mining data and surface geological data that supports high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization present within the shallow, undeveloped mines. These mines remain open at depth, and laterally along strike.

Exploration potential beyond the historic mines is considered significant as modern systematic exploration is being applied to the project for the first time.

About: MexiCan lithium - potassium (sulphate of potash) project:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. owns a 100% interest in a lithium and potassium bearing salar complex comprising 4,056 hectares on three mineral concessions (the "Mexican Projects") located on the Central Mexican Plateau in the states of Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource contains 12.3Mt of Sulfate of Potash (SOP) and 243,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and remains open in all directions for expansion.

Link to Website: http://www.silvervalleymetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Valley Metals,

"Brandon Rook"

Brandon Rook, President & CEO, Director

