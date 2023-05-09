The new product will debut this spring at retail locations across the U.S. and Canada

ABBOTSFORD, BC, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, a leading producer of wholesome, plant-based bakery products made with sprouted whole grains, is introducing its latest innovation, Omegamazing™. The all-new sprouted whole wheat loaf is made with whole and ground flax and chia seeds, offering both a delicious and hearty crunch as well as a better-for-you nutrition profile, including 400 milligrams of Omega-3 ALAs per slice. Each slice of Omegamazing also offers 4 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein.

Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery Adds “Omegamazing,” A New Omega-3 ALA Rich Loaf, to its Lineup of Plant-Based Bakery Products Made with Sprouted Whole Grains

Omega-3 fatty acids are thought to impact brain, eye and heart health as well as reduce inflammation and flax and chia seeds are excellent plant-based sources. Many other foods that offer Omega-3 aren't commonly consumed in the Western diet, which can make it a challenge for many consumers to meet their daily needs of the essential nutrient.

"Our customers are looking for better-for-you bread options that are nutrient rich but don't sacrifice on flavor, and we're thrilled to introduce our new Omegamazing offering, which does just that," said Jodie Douglas, Senior Marketing Director at Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery. "Omegamazing brings a delicious new option rich in Omega-3 ALA to the bread aisle and is the perfect heart-healthy base for sandwiches and snacks."

"Omega-3s are an essential part of our diet, and flaxseeds and chia seeds are two of the best dietary sources of these excellent nutrients," said Desiree Nielsen, Registered Dietitian and Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery ambassador. "The new Omegamazing from Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery is a tasty and convenient way to add more Omega-3s to your daily diet."

In addition to its nutrient-dense ingredient list, Omegamazing is Certified Vegan and Glyphosate Free, Kosher, Non-GMO Verified, and peanut and nut free.

Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery recently debuted a reimagined brand image and full product packaging redesign for its lineup of breads, bagels, and buns. The redesigned packaging was inspired by the brand's longtime mission to inspire healthier living through healthier choices and now allows consumers to easily spot the outstanding nutritional values for the nutrients they care about most. The new design boasts an eye-catching clear window so consumers can easily see the color, texture, and the wholesome grains in every Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery product. Omegamazing is the first new product to be introduced in the new brand image.

To learn more about Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's new Omegamazing or to find a retail location, visit silverhillsbakery.com or follow Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery on social media @SilverHillsBakery.

About Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

Established in 1989, Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery grew out of the Silver Hills Guest House, where one of the company's founders began baking bread from sprouted whole grains. Starting with Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, the company continued on to establish an additional brand, Little Northern Bakehouse, and two sister brands, One Degree Organic Foods, and Carbonaut, to align with a variety of healthy dietary choices. Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's goal is to produce wholesome vegan, non-GMO products to inspire healthier living through healthier choices. The company operates a large, world-class GFSI-certified sprouted bakery facility based in Abbotsford, BC, Canada.

SOURCE Silver Hills Bakery