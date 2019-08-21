Silver Hills Bakery Celebrates 30 Years Of Sprouted Power

Family Run BC Food Maker is Touching Lives Across North America by Staying True to its Original Mission

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- 2019 marks the 30th anniversary for Silver Hills, a leader in sprouted products dedicated to empowering others by providing healthier food choices. Based in Abbotsford, BC, Silver Hills was founded on a mission of caring for one another to create a healthier world. Never losing sight of that mission, 30 years later, Silver Hills has more than 20 varieties of its high-quality artisanal breads, bagels, tortillas and buns, including its iconic Squirrelly Bread, all of which are plant-powered and feature nutrient dense sprouted grains.

The concept for Silver Hills Bakery was born at a small lifestyle spa – Silver Hills Wellness Spa in North Okangan – where Brad Brousson was working and quickly realized the need for a healthy bread for the guests. Brad had learned to make sprouted bread from scratch from his mom and was eager to share its nutritional power with others. Stan and Kathy Smith, friends of the family, also realized the power of sprouted grains and joined Brad to help bake the nutritious loaves. Over time, the trio decided they had something special and branched out to create Silver Hills Bakery in 1989. Since then, Silver Hills has been delivering non-GMO, sprouted, plant-based products to communities throughout North America with care and purpose.

"Silver Hills started as a passion project between friends to bring delicious and nutritious sprouted breads to our local community. 30 years later, that passion is stronger than ever as we continue to deliver high-quality and delicious sprouted products to consumers across North America," says Stan Smith, co-founder of Silver Hills Bakery. "We're so excited to be celebrating 30 years of sprouted power and we thank our employees and customers for making this milestone possible. It's humbling to reflect on the lives we've been able to impact through the power of sprouted grains."

Today, Silver Hills Bakery has grown into one of North America's most successful health food brands, growing from a tiny local supplier to the third largest bakery in Canada over the last 30 years, sprouting all its grains in clean, cold Canadian water under optimal, carefully controlled conditions. Sprouting grains ensures blood sugar levels stay steady, providing energy to power a full day's work or play. Plus, essential nutrients, like B vitamins and vitamin C, are made more available to the body, providing a boost of focus and mental alertness.

Today the company remains a family-owned, family-focused company and employs over 300 people. Silver Hills products are distributed to over 350 retailers, in both natural foods retailers and major grocers, in both Canada and the United States.

"It's been a true honor working for Silver Hills for the past 16 years – this company is my second family - being a part of it is extremely humbling and makes me very proud," says Josh Healy, long term employee of Silver Hills Bakery.

Always a leader in the food wellness space, Silver Hills is also one of the first food brands in North America to ensure its products are free from glyphosate, the world's most widely used herbicide that has been linked to cancer by various experts including the World Health Organization. In addition to being guaranteed non-GMO, all Silver Hills products proudly display the Bio-Checked Non Glyphosate Certified seal, an emerging assurance that more and more consumers are seeking from the brands they trust.

About Silver Hills Bakery

Silver Hills Bakery is a family-owned, family-focused company on a mission to empower people by providing healthy food choices. Silver Hills Bakery makes plant-powered foods for every occasion and palate with care and purpose. Every recipe prominently features the nutrient-dense power of sprouted grains, a key to ensuring steady energy and essential nutrients to power a full day's work or play. All Silver Hills Bakery products are made with a simple list of ingredients, are 100% plant-based and made with nutrient-rich, high-fiber whole grains sprouted in clean, cold Canadian water. Each ingredient is guaranteed non-GMO and all products proudly display the Bio-Checked Non Glyphosate Certified seal.

