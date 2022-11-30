SiLO Communication, a dynamic company specializing in real estate tools, launches a new, exclusive software: SMART CONDO PLANS

This software offers a whole new way of auto-managing real estate project plans on the web.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - https://smartcondoplans.com/en

No more intermediary for plan management

One-of-a-kind, SMART CONDO PLANS allows to quickly upload plans for any real estate project. From now on, managing unit plans on a website is done by the developer or the marketing/sales team. No more intermediaries, no more long delays and fees!

Three characteristics to entice developers

QUICK > Using basic documents provided by the architects, Our team will seamlessly upload the plans on a real estate project's website. Then, in a few clicks, the developer or the marketing/sales team will be able to modify prices, change plan's status (available, reserved or sold), replace the plans and even add pictures and/or virtual tours.

EFFICIENT > The SMART CONDO PLANS service is extremely efficient. In less than 10 working days, the plans for a fifty-unit real estate project are online; view each floor on a 3D rendering, or select a specific unit's floor plan and print a PDF version. Website visitors can easily and intuitively examine the various plans.

AFFORDABLE > With packages starting at $109/month, this service reduces the inherent costs of marketing a new real estate project. In addition, by subscribing to the package, promoters are offered the possibility of having their plans uploaded on the Toronto All Condos directory, a first!

SiLO communication operates Montreal Guide Condo and Toronto All Condos, the best online directories of real estate projects. With more than 64 000 visitors a month and Facebook pages with more than 12 000 followers, those directories are quickly becoming an indispensable way to shop for a new home.

SOURCE SMART CONDO PLANS

For further information: Please contact Ariane at 514 443.4909 for more information or [email protected]