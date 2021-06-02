Silk'n Introduces Innovative Breakthrough with ToothWave Toothbrush

Silk'n and its parent company, Home Skinovations, have been at the forefront of aesthetic innovations for over 10 years. Silk'n developed the first Intense Pulse Light (IPL) at-home hair removal device that permanently eradicates unwanted hair for both men and women. The company has also developed skin care technology solutions incorporating Infrared Heat, LED Red Light, and Blue Light technologies for home use.

ToothWave utilizes DentalRF® technology, a mild Radiofrequency wave of charged molecules that surrounds the surface of each tooth, providing effective oral hygiene that will not damage the enamel or gums. These charged molecules loosen the bonds between the surface of the tooth and the tartar and stains, allowing for easy removal.

"ToothWave is raising the bar for oral hygiene by reducing tartar," says Michael Bank, President, Home Skinovations, North America. "It is the first toothbrush to utilize DentalRF®, a revolutionary technology."

ToothWave's RF energy streams between two electrodes, bouncing back and forth over a silicon barrier, eliminating the need for vigorous brushing. RF energy has been used in surgical and aesthetic medical applications for several decades. DentalRF® Technology is patent protected in the US, China, Europe, Japan, and Russia and is pending in several other countries including Canada.

ToothWave is the first and only toothbrush clinically proven to reduce existing tartar. "Tartar is inevitable," says Dr. Yair Lenga, a Toronto-based Periodontist. "Plaque mineralizes in nooks and crannies. ToothWave is clinically proven to reach these hard to access areas."



Clinical studies undertaken by Salus Research Inc. in Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States, compared ToothWave to a regular electric toothbrush, with participants brushing twice daily for two-minutes. After six weeks ToothWave demonstrated the following results:

Reduction of existing tartar

37% reduction of stains

2 shades teeth whitening

45% reduction of gingivitis (gum inflammation)

Pricing and Availability:

Suggested Retail Price: $349 CAD

ToothWave is available at ToothWave.com, Amazon.ca, TSC.ca, and Costco.ca

