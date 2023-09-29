Silk & Snow ranks as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the third straight year

The company is recognized as one of the top 50 fastest growing brands by The Globe and Mail

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Silk & Snow is pleased to announce it earned a spot on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies for the third consecutive year.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Silk & Snow earned its spot with three-year growth of 867%.

Founded in 2017 by childhood friends Albert Chow and Kenneth Mo, Silk & Snow has ascended as an arbiter of bedroom style through their curated selection of high-quality sleep essentials. Their celebrated catalogue of mattresses , sheets , accessories , furniture , and bath products has inspired a loyal customer base across Canada and the United States, all while keeping thoughtful manufacturing and traceability as a top priority.

"It is an honour to earn a place on this coveted list amongst such an impressive cohort of Canadian companies," says Chow, "It's been a transformative year for us as a brand, undergoing an acquisition and planning the opening of our first retail store. However, the support we receive from Canadians for our products and mission has stayed constant. Their enthusiasm is what fuels us to continue to create products that make homes - and the world - a better place to live."

Silk & Snow was acquired by Sleep Country Canada in January 2023. The brand operates as an independent subsidiary within Sleep Country, led by Chow as CEO and Mo as COO, both of whom also joined Sleep Country's senior leadership team.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is a leading digitally native retailer of thoughtfully made sleep essentials. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded in 2017 from a successful Kickstarter campaign. Built on three core guiding principles – Better Materials, Thoughtful Manufacturing and Transparency – Silk & Snow offers high-quality sleep and lifestyle products crafted from traceable raw materials and sustainable manufacturing practices. Their curated line includes bed sheets , mattresses , bed frames , weighted blankets , and other home essentials alongside its bath line-up of bath towels and robes . The company made Canadian Business' top ten start-up list in 2020 and was ranked one of Canada's fastest-growing businesses by the Globe and Mail for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

For more information about Sleep Country Canada, visit www.sleepcountryir.ca

For more information about Silk & Snow, visit www.silkandsnow.com

SOURCE Silk & Snow

For further information: Press Inquiries: Jane Bradshaw, Manager of Public Relations and Outreach, [email protected], 647-989-7546