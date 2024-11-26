Silk & Snow enters Western Canada with Edmonton Store

"Our customers are at the heart of our business, and we continue to see an increased demand for in-person experiences," says Albert Chow, co-founder and CEO of Silk & Snow. "This new location allows us to bring our brand to life for the first time in Western Canada, and meaningfully connect with more of our community."

Silk & Snow's brick-and-mortar expansion affirms a growing appetite for conscious manufacturing, high-quality materials, and transparency - key values that have fueled the brand's impressive growth since launching in 2017.

The storefront will be the third for Silk & Snow, which currently has locations in Ottawa and Toronto. The brand will also launch a fourth retail experience in Laval, Quebec, later this month in partnership with Dormez-Vous.

The Edmonton store is the second collaboration between Silk & Snow and renowned architectural firm, Benoy. Fusing Japandi and Mid-Century Modern interior styles, the space features natural-inspired accents, muted neutrals, and rich earthy tones to achieve Silk & Snow's signature aesthetic.

Silk & Snow will open its doors in November 2024. More information about the location, including store hours, can be found HERE.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is a leading digitally native retailer of thoughtfully made sleep essentials. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded in 2017 from a successful Kickstarter campaign. Built on three core guiding principles – Better Materials, Thoughtful Manufacturing and Transparency – Silk & Snow offers high-quality sleep and lifestyle products crafted from traceable raw materials and sustainable manufacturing practices. Their curated line includes bed sheets, mattresses, bed frames, weighted blankets, and other home essentials alongside its bath line-up of bath towels and robes. The company made Canadian Business' top ten start-up list in 2020 and was ranked one of Canada's fastest-growing businesses by the Globe and Mail for 2021, 2022 and 2023.

For more information about Silk & Snow, visit www.silkandsnow.com

