Silk & Snow Announces Sleep Experience Launch with Indigo, Canada's Largest Book and Lifestyle Retailer

Canada's favourite home and lifestyle brand, Silk & Snow, is now available on Indigo's website, and in Indigo stores across Canada.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Silk & Snow is excited to announce a newly forged retail partnership with Indigo, Canada's largest book and gift retailer. This partnership includes a rollout of retail displays in select Indigo stores across Canada, in addition to a full launch of Silk & Snow's curated line of thoughtfully made sheets , weighted blankets , mattresses , and furniture on Indigo's website. This move allows Canadian customers to shop Silk & Snow's line of high-quality home goods through Indigo's omnichannel marketplace.

"This is an exciting opportunity for Silk & Snow, and a natural fit." says Kenneth Mo, Co-Founder and CCO of Silk & Snow. "Indigo provides a curated selection of high-quality items, so we found our products to fit perfectly within their established offerings."

This retail debut with Indigo is another step towards an increased retail presence within the Canadian market for Silk & Snow. Last March, the company announced a retail debut with Winnipeg-based brick-and-mortar retailer EQ3.

"When we discovered Silk & Snow's line of thoughtfully made products, we knew we had to offer them at Indigo." says Connor MacLeod, Director of Dropship at Indigo. "We're happy to have them included in our product catalogue."

Silk & Snow's retail displays within Indigo have begun rolling out as of Dec. 1. The Canadian home brand is thrilled to introduce an improved multi-channel experience, allowing customers greater access to their range of high-quality products.

Explore more thoughtfully-made sleep here .

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite thoughtful sleep and home brand. Silk & Snow provides an elevated and curated line of lifestyle products, including locally made mattresses, high-quality bedding, and thoughtfully made furniture. Silk & Snow believes in providing products that allow you to turn your house into a home.

About Indigo

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

SOURCE Silk & Snow

For further information: Brendan Luck, 647-278-4945, [email protected]