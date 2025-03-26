Silicon Heterojunction Modules Achieve 3.85% Single-Watt Power Generation Gain: Redefining Photovoltaic Value with Data-Driven Insights

NINGBO, China, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the photovoltaic industry accelerates into the n-type era, Heterojunction (HJT) technology is reshaping the landscape with its empirical performance. Winter data from Ningbo empirical power station of Risen Energy reveal that HJT modules achieve a 3.85% higher single-watt power generation than BC modules, with a peak daily gain of 9.97%. These findings highlight the superior power generation capabilities of HJT technology.

【Unveiling High Efficiency Through Rigorous Empirical Validation】

The Ningbo empirical power station experiences an average annual irradiance of 1268 kWh/m² and an average temperature of approximately 15°C, with extremes ranging from a high of 39°C to a low of -2°C. The site has an average annual relative humidity of 79% and is classified as a northern subtropical humid monsoon climate.

For this empirical project, 210 HJT and 182 BC modules were installed vertically on fixed racks at a 15° tilt angle and a height of 1.5 m above the ground. A high-precision outdoor photovoltaic module evaluation system, featuring millisecond-level IV curve tracking technology with an error rate of <0.5%, was employed. This system accurately tracked the MPPT maximum power point and real-time IV curves, offering a precise and intuitive assessment of the modules' real-time power generation performance.

【Superior Power Generation Driven by High-Performance Heterojunction Technology】

Bifacial Advantage: 90%+ Backside Gain Maximizes Energy Yield

HJT modules demonstrate a significant power generation advantage in high-reflectance environments such as snow and sand, achieving a backside gain of 90%—20% higher than BC modules (≤70%). For every 1% increase in bifaciality, system power generation increases by approximately 0.12% to 0.15%. This 20% gap translates to a stable gain of 2.4% to 3.0%.

-0.24%/°C Ultra-Low Temperature Coefficient: Enhancing Power Generation in High-Temperature Conditions

With a temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C, HJT modules are 7.7% less affected by temperature compared to BC modules, which have a coefficient of -0.26%/°C. Third-party empirical testing shows a daily power generation increase of 1.2% to 1.8% during the high-temperature season.

Red Light Band Response Boosts Power Generation in the Morning and Evening

The use of high-mobility target materials and the advanced structural design of HJT solar cells enhance their sensitivity to the red light band, resulting in longer power generation durations and greater benefits for customers.

These core advantages not only deliver excess green electricity returns throughout the power station's lifecycle but also provide empirical data that validates the superior power generation of HJT technology. This redefines the value benchmark of photovoltaic technology. As n-type technology continues to gain momentum, Risen's HJT modules will drive the industry's shift from a 'cost priority' to an 'efficiency priority,' contributing greater certainty to the global energy transition.

Data Sources:

[1] Ningbo Empirical Power Station 2024-2025 Winter Monitoring Report;

[2] IEC61853-1:2019 Photovoltaic Module Power Temperature Coefficient Measurement and Rating Part 1: Irradiance and Temperature Performance Measurement and Power Calibration.

