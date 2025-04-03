Silent-Aire Opens Carina Facility: Strengthening Alberta's Data Center Industry

NISKU, AB, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Silent-Aire, a Johnson Controls company, proudly announces the grand opening of Carina—Silent-Aire's 5th and largest manufacturing facility in Canada at 145,000 sq. ft., featuring 2 manufacturing lines and supporting over 200 employees. As a lighthouse facility, it reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and advanced manufacturing. This expansion enhances global capabilities and supports Alberta's economic growth. Minister Nate Glubish will be in attendance to celebrate this milestone.

Media Contact: Steve Nichols, Global Brand and Marketing Manager, Silent-Aire, [email protected], 587-879-5811