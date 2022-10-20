Siksika Health Services, Orpyx, and GMAK Consulting Collaborate to Help Eliminate Foot Complications for Patients with Type 2 Diabetes through the PATHWAYS Indigenous Health Collaborations Program

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Siksika Health Services (SHS) has partnered with Orpyx® Medical Technologies (Orpyx) on a pilot program to help prevent and reduce the occurrence and recurrence of diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) for Siksika members with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D). Funding is through PATHWAYS Indigenous Health Collaborations, a partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd., and Bimaadzwin, with the support of GMAK Consulting. This 24-week pilot will assess the effectiveness of using a digital therapeutic solution, Orpyx SI® Flex Sensory Insoles with Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) services, to prevent DFUs. The pilot will be available to 35 Siksika Nation members currently living with Type 2 Diabetes.

"Partnerships and access to technology like this allow Siksika Health Services to assist our Nation members who live with diabetes like never before," commented Dr. Tyler White, CEO of Siksika Health Services. "It's about quality of life and health improvement, which is ultimately what we are after here. So, I'm proud to collaborate with medical innovators like Orpyx and GMAK Consulting."

Approximately 25% of people living with diabetes will develop a DFU in their lifetime1, with 49% DFU recurrence in the first year and 68% recurrence within five years2. In Alberta, there is one amputation every 22 hours resulting from a DFU.3 Diabetes is a particularly devastating disease for Indigenous populations in Canada, with 17.2% of on-reserve Indigenous populations diagnosed with diabetes compared to 10% of non-Indigenous populations.4

"This collaboration is the first step in eliminating preventable DFUs within the Indigenous populations", stated Dr. Breanne Everett, CEO and President of Orpyx. "Our long-term goal is to support Siksika Health Services in building a sustainable and cost-effective remote patient monitoring pathway for the delivery of quality health care to the Siksika Nation community."

"What is exciting about this multi-collaboration with Siksika First Health Services and Orpyx is their innovative approach to the prevention of foot ulcers due to complications of T2D with the use of Orpyx SI® Flex Sensory Insoles and remote patient monitoring for their community members," elaborated Allison Deer, Bimaadzwin Senior Project Advisor. "Far too many of our people have lost limbs to this chronic disease and we are excited to contribute to a project that embraces amputation prevention. Our purpose at PATHWAYS is to optimize patient care and improve health outcomes through collaboration with the private and public sectors of development with the community as the driver of system change. We are proud to support this community-driven pilot to test grassroots solutions with potential national impact and begin to close the healthcare gaps for our people across Turtle Island."

About the Partners

Siksika Health Services (SHS) is a leader in providing quality, holistic health care to its members, and restoring a state of wellness through accountable and efficient service delivery as recognized by Accreditation Canada since 2005. With a population of more than 8,000 people, Siksika Nation located one hour east of Calgary , is considered one of Canada's most technologically advanced and progressive First Nation communities, including being a leading community primary service provider.

Orpyx Medical Technologies (Orpyx) is a digital therapeutic company with a comprehensive turnkey solution to extend the health span for people living with diabetes. Supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio of >90 patents, the Orpyx SI® Sensory Insole system, with remote patient monitoring, has been clinically proven to help detect and prevent complications caused by diabetic peripheral neuropathy. The insoles contain embedded sensors that have extensive capabilities to measure real-world physiological and physical parameters, which are then available to patients and their providers resulting in continuity of personalized and preventative care.

Bimaadzwin means 'life' or 'good path' in Anishinaabe. An Indigenous-led consulting and policy group whose focus is on enabling First Nations communities to successfully reconstitute Nationhood by advancing health governance and economic development.

Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company embracing many cultures and diverse societies.

GMAK Consulting has supported transformative healthcare and partnerships for diverse populations, including Indigenous health, for over 20 years as a clinician, senior leader, strategist, and innovator. GMAK Consulting facilitated introductions between SHS and Orpyx and will be involved in the project from a clinical, cultural, and healthcare perspective.

