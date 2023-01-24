SIIT 2023/2024 Programs Open!

SASKATOON, SK , Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT) is excited to announce the opening of 2023-2024 post-secondary and trades and industrial programs!

During the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year, SIIT is excited to offer an impressive suite of post-secondary programs including: business & technology; health & community studies; trades & industrial pathway & diploma; as well as apprenticeship level programs. Adult Basic Education and Essential Skills for the Workplace programs are also offered each year at a number of SIIT campus and community-based locations across Saskatchewan, with applications for those programs anticipated to launch in late spring.

Thanks to the generous support of SIIT's alumni network and corporate partners, SIIT is also excited to introduce a new scholarship program to support those prospective students eager to start their learning. Applications are now open and those who apply before March 15th will be eligible to receive an SIIT Early Admissions Award, valued at $500!

"SIIT has a long history of developing and delivering innovative programming, driven by market need, that supports workforce development and capacity-building in First Nation communities across the province," said Riel Bellegarde, President & CEO of the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies. "Our programs are designed from the ground up from a First Nations worldview. That is what makes an SIIT certificate or diploma so unique. They provide our graduates with the cultural grounding and competitive edge to lead in their industry of choice. Business and Industry are looking for skilled First Nation employees, and an SIIT certificate or diploma opens those doors".

With a provincial footprint of three campuses, nine Career Centres, over 30 community-based learning sites, and two mobile program delivery units, SIIT continues to innovate in their approach to programming – meeting industry needs and exceeding standards of program development – while ensuring an environment rooted in Indigenous culture, where traditional knowledge is shared, and language and culture are nurtured.

For more information about SIIT programs and to access a full list of program offerings, admission requirements, and delivery dates and locations for this coming academic year, please visit www.siit.ca.

Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies (SIIT)

Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies was established in 1976 by Saskatchewan First Nations Chiefs representing all Treaty areas. Today, SIIT remains a First Nations-governed educational institution – and one of only four credit-granting post-secondary institutions in the province. SIIT provides adult learners with academic, vocational, and technical training, as well as services and supports for employment and career growth. Indigenous learners are at the core of SIIT, representing over 95 percent of the student body.

SOURCE Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies

For further information: Kelsi Prince, Director, Advancement, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, Phone: 306-649-1811, E-mail: [email protected]