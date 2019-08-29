Significant impacts of C2CNT technology on CO2 mitigation detailed in peer reviewed study

Study authored by XPRIZE finalist whose C2CNT technology is currently being tested in Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - A peer reviewed study released today in Materials Today Sustainability outlines the ground-breaking impacts of C2CNT technology and its advancements in both mitigating and avoiding the release of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO 2 ). The study, "Amplified CO 2 reduction of greenhouse gas emissions with C2CNT carbon nanotube-composites", authored by C2CNT founder Dr. Stuart Licht and the C2CNT team, outlines the C2CNT process and its utilization of CO 2 to produce carbon nanotubes (CNTs). Carbon nanotubes are a high-value material that, when added to materials such as concrete or steel, forms composites with enhanced structural properties. C2CNT is able to produce carbon nanotubes at a fraction of the cost of current manufacturing processes, resulting in a cost of carbon savings in the materials production and also dramatically below the current cost of carbon mitigation. Furthermore, the removed CO 2 is permanently stored, unlike other methods, such as the production of fuels or seltzer water, that re-release CO 2 when the product is used.

"The purpose of our 'Diamonds from the Sky' technology is to transform anthropogenic carbon dioxide into valuable carbon nanomaterials and composites to incentivize reduction of this greenhouse gas and pioneer a nanocarbon economy to save the planet from the impacts of climate change" said Dr. Stuart Licht.

C2CNT is currently among five finalists competing in the natural gas track of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE competition. As part of the XPRIZE competition, C2CNT is testing their technology at demonstration scale at the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre located in Calgary.

Reducing CO 2 emissions in the materials sector

The C2CNT process, similar to aluminum production but based on new chemistry, transforms CO 2 , either from flue gas or directly from the air, by molten electrolysis at high yield into valuable carbon materials, including carbon nanotubes. This process absorbs approximately 4 tonnes of CO 2 for every tonne of carbon nanotubes produced.

Carbon nanotubes, like the ones produced by the C2CNT process, are the strongest material ever measured. For example, a 3,000 tonne block of concrete can be replaced by an equally strong 2,000 tonne block of CNT-concrete composite through the addition of only 1 tonne of CNTs. This reduces the concrete that needs to be produced by one-third. As concrete production has a high carbon footprint, the use of C2CNT as an additive in concrete can make a significant impact in avoiding CO 2 emissions. Due to the CNT-concrete composite, over 800 tonnes of CO 2 are avoided from the approximately 1,000 tonnes of cement that is not produced.

The addition of CNTs to other structural materials can have similarly significant impacts in achieving equal strength while reducing their carbon footprint. For example, as reported in the study, the addition of 1 tonne of CNT-composite in the manufacturing of the following materials can also avoid:

4400 tonnes of CO 2 in aluminum production,

in aluminum production, 2750 tonnes of CO 2 in titanium production,

in titanium production, 1800 tonnes of CO 2 in magnesium production, and

in magnesium production, and 300 tonnes of CO 2 in steel production.

The strength of CNT-composites has been widely recognized, but not previously connected with an environmental benefit due to the very high cost and high carbon footprint of the current production processes of commercially available CNTs. C2CNT has identified and successfully demonstrated a new, low-cost process for creating C2CNT-composites through electrolysis, which can then be mixed with structural materials to further reduce CO 2 emissions. For example, the new C2CNT-composite process would allow for the entire greenhouse gas emissions of a fossil fuel power plant to be offset with a small, onsite C2CNT plant producing carbon nanotubes. Alternatively, CO 2 can be removed directly from the air to offset a structural material plant's greenhouse gas emissions.

With its pioneering technology, C2CNT is leading the way in the development of a nanocarbon-based economy. The nanocarbon economy consumes CO 2 , supporting the fight against climate change, and will improve properties of common products, such as more powerful batteries, taller buildings, stronger bridges, lighter vehicles, bullet and shock proof thin clothing, as well as creating various other carbon nanomaterials made from CO 2 .

