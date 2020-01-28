Signature by Liberty Leaf Now Approved to Support Direct Billing to Veterans Affairs Canada via Medavie Blue Cross

Signature's Medical Device Product Offerings Include Approved Vaporizers and Hardware, Delivered Direct to Consumers

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Signature By Liberty Leaf ("Signature"), a division of Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: LIB) (OTCQB: LIBFF) (FSE: HN3P) ("Liberty Leaf" or the "Company"), announced today that it is now approved to direct bill medical cannabis vaping devices for veterans and former RCMP officers, who qualify for up to $300 reimbursement from Veterans Affairs Canada ("VAC"), via Medavie Blue Cross.

The VAC reimbursement program is designed to alleviate some of the burdens experienced by Canadian veterans as a result of injuries or other afflictions they have suffered in the service of our country.

Signature's medical device product offerings include approved vaporizers and hardware, delivered direct to consumers.

Now that approved dry flower cannabis vaporizers qualify for reimbursement from VAC, Signature is able to assist veterans in receiving up to $300 reimbursement in purchases from its line of medical devices. Staff at Signature will complete all the necessary paperwork through Medavie Blue Cross and provide qualifying vaporizers to veterans, while making reimbursement applications. There is no need for veterans to pay out of pocket, other than for charges that don't qualify under the program.

According to Ceri Willott, Special Projects Manager at Signature: "We at Signature are proud to facilitate and fulfil the medical devices our veterans require in order to help manage their conditions. We worked hard to make this reimbursement program happen."

It is routinely acknowledged that medical cannabis can play a critical role in managing both physical pain, acute and chronic, as well as psychological distress for veterans. Medical cannabis has been ranked as a leading symptom relief resource for dealing with a number of psychological ailments including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD").

According to The Globe & Mail, the government is on track to spend nearly $100 million on medical cannabis for military veterans this year:

About Signature

www.SignatureByLibertyLeaf.com is an e-commerce website that offers Canadians with curated cannabis accessories designed for the consuming public. As the demand for cannabis products grows, so does the demand for practical, specialty products. At Signature, you'll find vaporizers, grinders, rollers, rolling papers, cleaners, apparel, and much more.

Signature works diligently to find only the best products to bring to our customers. It's all part of the mission at Signature to provide the highest quality in cannabis accessory products.

Signature by Liberty Leaf is a subsidiary of Liberty Leaf Holdings, a company that owns and manages companies in the Cannabis space, including Just Kush Enterprises Ltd, a Health Canada Standard Cultivation/Processing cannabis license holder. On Behalf of the Board

