Signature by Liberty Leaf and Global Alliance Foundation Fund Sign Exclusive Veteran-Focussed Affiliate Partnership

Partnership Further Validates Signature's Commitment to Assist Veterans and Retired-RCMP in their Medical Device Needs

VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Signature By Liberty Leaf ("Signature"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: LIB) (OTCQB: LIBFF) (FSE: HN3P) ("Liberty Leaf" or the "Company"), announced today it has signed an exclusive affiliate marketing agreement with Global Alliance Foundation Fund ("GAFF"). The exclusive agreement between Signature and GAFF is for a 1-year term with 15% of every medical vaporizer purchase order generated by GAFF going directly to the organization, enabling it to provide guidance to individuals and non-profit veteran groups by empowering them with the tools and support needed for sustaining quality of life.

Founded by a proud veteran with 13 years of service, including 6 tours of duty, Mr. Fabian Henry and fellow veteran, Mr. Mike Southwell, New Brunswick based GAFF, is a veteran non-profit group focussed on full spectrum healing through a uniquely designed "4 Pillars" of healing in which this foundation was built. GAFF's carefully selected partners and service providers have a High GAFF (give a f*&k factor) and align with the mission to assist veterans in, not only their healing journey, but to find purpose again.

With Signature's curated accessories offerings and the ability to support direct billing via Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) / Medavie Blue Cross, this agreement further validates its commitment to assist veterans and former RCMP officers who qualify for up to $300 reimbursement on the purchase of dry flower cannabis vaporizers.

The VAC classified dry-flower cannabis vaporizers as medical devices in 2015 and began reimbursing veterans and former RCMP officers for their purchases, to be used in conjunction with medical marijuana. According to the VAC website, there are approximately 639,000 Canadian veterans and 16,000 retired RCMP officers that could potentially qualify under this program.

Will Rascan, President and CEO of Liberty Leaf, comments: "We are fortunate to be working with Fabian and the team at GAFF, an organization committed to the well-being of veterans. Furthermore, this agreement is our way to show support to those who have proudly served our country and who, for some, rely on medical cannabis for managing both physical pain and psychological distress."

"The GAFF team and I are extremely pleased to have been chosen as the exclusive affiliate partner for Signature by Liberty Leaf to serve the veteran cannabis community in obtaining medical vaporizers and assisting in the reimbursement process," says Fabian Henry. "Our veteran organization is also grateful for Veterans Affairs Canada in providing much needed coverage on both our medical cannabis and medical vaporizers."

