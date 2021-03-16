Sight Power Teams with Arvizio to Deliver Augmented Reality Digital Twins for the Mining Industry

Digital transformation is a major trend across all aspects of mining and AR is emerging as a key component to incorporate and visualize mine planning data in the design, planning, operations, resource management, and investor relations processes. Digital Mine is a system for collecting and processing detailed information relating to all operations and work processes in the mining enterprise. This information, when merged with modeling, monitoring, and distributed sensor systems, offers a cohesive solution to automate daily, routine operations for geologists, mining engineers, mine surveyors, and other specialists resulting in increased labor productivity and reduction in technical errors.

Arvizio's Immerse 3D allows 3D models and LiDAR scans, used with Digital Mine, to be visualized in AR. The hybrid-rendering and advanced model optimization capabilities of Immerse 3D are ideal for visualizing LiDAR scans and geological models from mining operations that may cover many miles/kilometers and include multiple layers. Further, Immerse 3D enhances the Sight Power Digital Mine platform by extending the capabilities of Digital Mine to include multi-user, multi-location AR visualization and collaboration in fully synchronized sessions utilizing web meeting platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

"Our work with leading mining companies using Digital Mine, demonstrated that combining operational technology, monitoring systems, devices and spatial datasets into a single workflow system, streamlines mining operations at every phase," said Sergey Reznichenko, CEO at Sight Power. "We are delighted to team with Arvizio to integrate Immerse 3D AR visualization into our workflows and use augmented reality to empower stakeholders around the world for a more efficient exchange of information, problem solving, verification of key operations and safety systems in their mining projects."

The Immerse 3D platform extension enhances capabilities of Digital Mine technology using AR in these, and other, scenarios:

Supporting staff training and equipment repairs to reduce operational costs and downtime

Extending Digital Twin capabilities for processing plants for real-time monitoring

Real-time virtual presence at mining site

On-going evaluation of mine evolution models to identify issues and avoid costly overruns

