SIENTRA® HIGH-STRENGTH COHESIVE SILICONE GEL BREAST IMPLANTS LAUNCH IN CANADA

"We've been waiting a long time for a breast implant that improves the patient experience," says Dr. Julie Khanna, plastic surgeon at ICLS in Oakville, Ontario, and past president of the Canadian Society of Plastic Surgeons. In her 26-year career, Dr. Khanna has performed close to 6,000 breast implant surgeries. "Up until now, there have only been two silicone gel implant manufacturers in Canada, now we finally have another option," says Dr. Khanna.

Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra, said, "Health Canada's approval of Sientra implants represents another significant milestone for the company as we continue to strategically expand into international markets. We look forward to providing Canadian consumers with the latest generational technology backed by our clinically-proven, unrivaled, ten-year safety data, and our industry-leading Platinum20™ Warranty Program."

Clinical studies have shown that Sientra breast implants have low complication rates1 and are designed to perform better. With a 99% "Worth it" rating from RealSelf®2, Sientra is the highest rated silicone gel breast implant in the United States, where it has been available since US Food and Drug Administration approval in 2012. The Sientra Platinum20™ Warranty Program offers the longest and most comprehensive warranty available.

Sientra High-Strength Cohesive Silicone Gel Breast Implants set a new aesthetic standard in Canada. The round, smooth implants are designed to offer a fuller look with a natural feel. The highly durable, silicone elastomer shell, engineered to minimize rupture, helps to retain the shape of the implants.

"Breast implants should feel soft and natural but also keep their shape," says Dr. Khanna. "Sientra has found the right balance. The state-of-the-art bond Sientra has developed between the outside shell and the gel is a big improvement on what's currently available in Canada. With other implants, there's no true connection between the outer and inner components. If the implant is traumatized or develops a weak spot, the rupture rate increases. Sientra implants have the lowest rupture rate in the industry."

To find out more about Sientra High-Strength Cohesive Silicone Gel Breast Implants, please visit www.sientra.ca .

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company's mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company's product portfolio in Canada includes its Sientra High-Strength Cohesive Silicone Gel Breast Implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States.

About Clarion Medical Technologies

Clarion Medical Technologies, established in 1989, is a leading specialty medical technology provider offering high performance products for Aesthetic, ENT, Gynecology, Respirology, Urology and Vision applications. Clarion represents over 60 technologies, delivering best-in-class products and services to Canadian hospitals, aesthetic clinics and private medical practices. Clarion's products include laser technologies, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, technical support, and regulatory and marketing services. For more information, please visit www.clarionmedical.com .

