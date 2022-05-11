Sienna Senior Living Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna") (TSX: SIA) joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate their 10+ year listing on TSX and open the market.

Sienna offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca .