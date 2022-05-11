Sienna Senior Living Inc. Opens the Market
May 11, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna") (TSX: SIA) joined Karoline Hunter, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate their 10+ year listing on TSX and open the market.
Sienna offers a full range of seniors' living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.
The event coincides with thousands of company shares being granted as part of Sienna's new employee ownership program. After at least one year of service, Sienna team members receive $500 in common shares (full-time) or $300 (part-time) in common shares. The Sienna Ownership and Rewards (SOAR) program was launched in the fall of 2021 and is the only one in Canada's seniors' housing sector.
Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St. W
