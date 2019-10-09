Siemon Receives Platinum and Gold Ratings in 2019 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

WATERTOWN, Conn., Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, announced today that its Digital Lighting Partner (DLP) Certification Program and LC BladePatch® were recognized among the best in the industry by the 2019 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. The expert third-party judging panel included cabling and communications system specifiers, designers, integrators and managers with vast professional experience.

This year, Siemon was recognized as a Platinum honoree for its Digital Lighting Partner (DLP) Certification Program. Part of Siemon's Converge-IT™ Intelligent Building Solutions, the DLP Certification was specifically developed to arm Siemon certified installers with the training and support they need to deploy high-performance, quality network infrastructures that will enable the cost savings and health benefits that organizations are seeking to achieve through digital PoE lighting. The DLP Certification includes custom training, access to a network of PoE lighting manufacturers and intelligent building experts, educational resources, sales support, and events and lead generation. Siemon also works with certified DLPs to deploy on-site PoE lighting showcases at their locations to demonstrate the digital lighting technology first-hand to potential customers.

Siemon was also recognized as a Gold honoree for its LC BladePatch® fiber connector available in multimode and singlemode (UPC and APC). Part of Siemon's LightHouse™ Advanced Fiber Cabling Solutions, the LC BladePatch uniboot fiber connector is a unique solution for high-density fiber optic patching environments that features a revolutionary push-pull boot design to control the latch for easy access and removal and a smaller-diameter cable that reduces cable pathway congestion. Available in jumpers and in pre-terminated LC-to-LC and MTP-to-LC trunk assemblies, the LC BladePatch also features a patented rotating latch design that allows for easy polarity changes in the field while eliminating potential fiber damage, and it also clearly indicates if a polarity change has been made.

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Siemon on their Platinum- and Gold–level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance's Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the Industry."

To learn more about the DLP Certification, visit www.siemon.com/dlp. To learn more about the LC BladePatch, visit www.siemon.com/lcbp.

