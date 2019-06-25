Siemon Expands WheelHouse® Advanced Data Center Solutions with New Colocation Cabinets and Physical Security

WATERTOWN, Conn., June 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, today announced that it has expanded its comprehensive offering of WheelHouse Advanced Data Center Solutions with new multi-compartment colocation cabinets and the V-Lock™ Cabinet Door Security System.

Available in 600mm (24 in.) and 800mm (31.5 in.) widths and in 1000mm (40 in.) and 1200mm (48 in.) depths, Siemon's multi-compartment cabinets come in 2-, 3- or 4-compartment configurations and in 42U, 45U, 48U and 52U heights. An ideal solution for colocation data centers leasing rack unit space to tenants that do not require a full cabinet, these multi-compartment cabinets ensure separate and secure tenant compartments with dedicated lockable front and rear doors, tamper-resistant side panels and sealed cable management channels that are only accessible to the individual compartment to eliminate any sharing of cable entry or exit points. Each compartment also features PDU mounting brackets, ground connection, and front and rear mounting rails with U space markings. Siemon's multi-compartment colocation cabinets are extremely robust with up to 1500 kb (3300 lb.) load rating, and they offer a wide range of door options including 77% mesh, solid, plexi or solid with exhaust fans for thermal efficiency.

In addition to the colocation cabinet, Siemon is pleased to announce the new V-Lock™ Cabinet Security System. Available for use on any Siemon cabinet or as a retrofit to single-hinge doors, V-Lock is a comprehensive hardware and software system that delivers superior cabinet-level access control, enabling improved security and compliance with privacy regulations such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS, FIPS and GDPR. The system supports multiple or standalone cabinets, and handle options include electronic, low-frequency and high-frequency card access, biometric fingerprint and PIN access options that eliminate the use of unsecure cabinet keys. The IP-based V-Lock system is administered via a server-based software platform used to establish user and group access permissions, provide real-time monitoring and maintain extensive logs of events for auditing and compliance regulations.

To learn more about Siemon's WheelHouse Advanced Data Center Solutions, visit: www.siemon.com/wheelhouse

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high quality, high performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical and logistics expertise spanning 100 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, data center power and cooling systems and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company's long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon's environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry, including 179% global carbon negativity and zero-landfill status.

