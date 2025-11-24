Siemens Unveils Industrial Tech for the AI Era in CES 2026 Keynote

President and CEO Roland Busch to reveal AI-powered industrial tech stack and applications that will transform manufacturing, infrastructure and transportation

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and Siemens announces Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, will deliver a keynote at CES® 2026, the world's most powerful tech event. Roland Busch will showcase how Siemens is developing AI, digital twin and automation technology to drive real-world impact and usher in a new era of AI-ready manufacturing, infrastructure and transportation – where the real and digital worlds are combined to transform the everyday.

Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG Siemens Logo

"AI and digital twins will revolutionize industrial environments, streamlining design, planning, engineering, operations, and maintenance," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "Roland Busch and Siemens are showing how AI, combined with data and deep domain know-how, can reinvent entire industries. We are thrilled to welcome Roland back to the CES keynote stage to explore how AI is transforming the way the world designs, builds, and connects."

Siemens will also showcase how its AI-powered technologies, domain expertise and complementary ecosystem of partners are enabling AI to scale in the real world. Together with customers and partners, Siemens will showcase cutting-edge technologies that are transforming manufacturing, infrastructure and transportation.

"It is always a defining moment when a new general-purpose technology becomes available: There was a world before electricity; today electricity is ubiquitous. There was a world before AI, right now we are transitioning to a world that makes full use of it – including in factories, buildings, grids, and transportation," said Busch. "Siemens is the global leader in industrial AI – AI for the real world – bringing intelligence to every machine, every device and every piece of infrastructure. We have the data, the domain know-how, and the trust of our customers and partners with whom we are scaling industrial AI. At CES, we will show how we are turning this once-in-a-century opportunity into tangible benefits for industries and society."

With a doctorate in physics and more than 30 years at Siemens, Roland Busch has proven himself a champion of digitalization and smart infrastructure worldwide. Under his leadership, Siemens was named in TIME's 2025 World's Best Companies. From industrial automation and future-proofed energy systems to adaptive infrastructure, Siemens is charting an industrial AI trajectory that enables industries to become more competitive, resilient and sustainable.

"Siemens embodies the spirit of CES – where human creativity meets tech transformation," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "As we explore how AI is redefining the relationships between humans, machines, and ideas, Siemens' leadership will help set the tone for the future."

Roland Busch speaks following the CTA State of the Industry Address at 8:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Dr. Lisa Su of AMD, Joe Creed of Caterpillar, Yannick Bolloré of Havas and Vivendi, and Yuanqing Yang of Lenovo will also keynote at CES 2026. The keynote stage will also feature an All-In interview with McKinsey and General Catalyst.. The keynote stage will also feature an All-In interview with McKinsey and General Catalyst.

Visit the Siemens booth 8725 at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall. Visitors to CES will be able to experience firsthand some of the technologies and customer use cases defining the next wave of innovation at Siemens' mobile experience center. Siemens will also livestream a series of interviews from a broadcast booth, featuring Roland Busch as well as Siemens Managing Board Member, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Peter Koerte, industry experts and customers who will share their clear, forward-looking perspectives. Both of these additional experiences will be hosted in LVCC North Hall booth 8011. Register for CES 2026 to experience the future of AI, industry, and innovation.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €78.9 billion and net income of €10.4 billion. As of September 30, 2025, the company employed around 318,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at https://www.siemens.com/.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

Media contact: CES, Cat Forgione, [email protected]; Siemens AG, Simon Krause, [email protected], +49 (173) 4039683; Siemens USA, Charlie DiPasquale, [email protected], (+1) 240-481-6632; Christine Whitman, [email protected], (+1) 202-316-2347