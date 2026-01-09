CES 2026: The Future is Here

The global innovation stage delivers unprecedented momentum, redefining what's possible across every industry, and revealing how tech shapes every part of our lives

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- CES® 2026, the most powerful tech event in the world, is wrapping up four days of innovators showing up. The largest post-pandemic CES welcomed more than 148,000 attendees from around the globe, including some 6900 media. More than 55% of CES attendees were senior-level executives, reinforcing the event's status as a premier gathering for industry leaders and decision-makers. CES 2026 moved from theory to the practical application of how technology is integrating seamlessly into our lives. With more than 4100 exhibitors, including some 1200 startups, CES 2026 highlights technology that is solving some of the world's greatest challenges. The future is no longer arriving; it is here – and CES 2026 is where it was deployed across 2.6 million net square feet of exhibit space.

"CES is the world's most powerful proving ground for innovation," said Gary Shapiro, Executive Chair and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, owner and producer of CES. "CES is more than a showcase; it's where technology meets community, business, and policy. Global leaders, startups, and policymakers came together to highlight technologies that will define the next decade of economic growth and competitiveness."

CES 2026 by the Numbers*

2.6M+ net square feet of exhibit space

4100+ exhibitors, including some 1200 startups

148,000+ attendees, including more than 55,000 international attendees

Some 6900 global media, content creators, and industry analysts

Over 60% of Fortune 500 companies

More than 55% of CES attendees were senior-level executives

400+ conference sessions with 1300+ speakers

200+ government attendees

37,000+ news stories and content

*pre-audit figure

"The energy at CES 2026 was extraordinary," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "CES brings the global tech ecosystem together for an unmatched volume of deal-making, partnerships, and idea-sharing. The innovation unveiled this week spanning AI, quantum, mobility, robotics, health, and so much more, underscores CES as the global stage where bold ideas move from vision to reality."

CES proudly upholds its reputation as one of the most transparent trade shows in the world by adhering to the rigorous auditing standards established by UFI, The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry. To ensure the integrity of its reporting, CES engages independent auditors, reinforcing trust and confidence among stakeholders. In the spring, CES will publish the CES 2026 Audit, outlining confirmed attendance figures and more.

To catch all the highlights and announcements from CES 2026, visit the CES Content Hub, CES Newsroom, CES Tech Talk Podcast, and CES YouTube. Watch the CES 2026 State of the Industry Address here, where Shapiro and Fabrizio shared the stage with Cristiano Amon, CEO and President, Qualcomm.

CES 2026 Highlights

America Celebrates 250 Years

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Rosie Rios, Chair of America250, offered a first look at the super centennial programs celebrating the American spirit of innovation and announced a new national initiative, America Innovates, the country's first national university entrepreneurship competition.

Accessibility

Accessibility technology is increasingly focused on breaking down everyday barriers by making devices and environments more usable for people of all abilities through AI, wearables, and tools that support independent living. Wearables like AR glasses, smart watches, and rings now offer real-time assistance, personalized alerts, and advanced health tracking, while many smartphones integrate features such as live captioning,

enhanced magnification, object identification, and at-home hearing tests. In the home, voice assistants, smart appliances, and security systems are helping older adults safely age in place, showing how accessibility innovation is improving quality of life and expanding independence worldwide.

Exhibitors included: ATDev, Digireha Inc., .lumen, Revimo, Tombot, WheelMove, WiRobotics

Artificial Intelligence

The world is shifting from digital transformation to intelligent transformation, with AI fundamentally reshaping enterprise operations, worker roles, and everyday life. Already, AI is driving significant gains in productivity, customer experience, and healthcare outcomes. AI is evolving across multiple frontiers, including digital twins, agentic AI, vertical AI, industrial AI, and physical AI in robotics.

Exhibitors included: AMD, DEEPX, Lenovo, LG Electronics, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, Omi, PLAUD Inc., Samsung Electronics, Soundhound AI, TCL, XREAL

Content & Entertainment

Streaming services are evolving beyond subscriber counts, focusing on ecosystem integration, bundled offerings, and premium original content to build lasting audience loyalty. FAST TV is gaining traction as an ad-supported alternative, while short-form social video is reshaping viewing habits. Media companies are responding with flexible formats, bingeable IP, and AI-driven discovery to define the next era of entertainment.

Exhibitors included: Amazon Prime Video, Charter Communications, Dolby, Marriott International, Meta, NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Netflix, Onanoff Ltd., Reddit Inc., Roku, Inc., SiriusXM, Snap Inc., The Trade Desk, Inc., Uber, X Xperi, Xumo

Digital Health

Digital health continues to accelerate, with innovations focused on accessibility, early detection, outcome prediction, and virtual nursing. At CES 2026, these breakthroughs were showcased at the Venetian alongside smart home technologies designed to support living and aging in place. From wearables and FDA-approved over-the-counter monitoring devices to telehealth and agentic AI, digital health solutions are expanding access to care, empowering consumers, and supporting clinicians. The Digital Health Mixer drew leaders from across the health care and technology industry to foster collaboration and accelerate digital health innovation.

Exhibitors included: AARP, Abbott, Earflo Inc., myolab.ai, Vivoo, Withings

Energy

CES 2026 showcased next-gen energy solutions that can transform mobility, industry, and homes. Battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cells, plug-in hybrids, and extended-range EVs were featured across everything from e-bikes to heavy-duty construction and agricultural vehicles. Beyond transportation, breakthroughs in large-scale and residential battery energy storage, smart home energy management devices, and portable power systems are strengthening grid reliability and meeting rising demand. There is also an expansion in solar, small modular nuclear reactors, and nuclear fusion.

Exhibitors included: Donut Lab, Evotrex, Flint Paper Battery, Jackery, Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), SPOG Trailers, Stryten Energy, Superheat

Enterprise

Enterprise technology now depends on foundational capabilities such as 5G, cloud, cybersecurity, robotics, and AI, which have become essential for competing in the modern economy. At CES 2026, the full enterprise stack was on display, including chips, edge computing, mobile technologies, and enterprise XR that strengthen collaboration, improve productivity, and extend digital capabilities across workforces and industrial settings.

Exhibitors included: Amazon Ring, Cerence AI, Qualcomm, Siemens, Wisdomain

Mobility

Travel is becoming a smarter, safer, and more stylish experience. Modern autonomous vehicles now leverage advanced sensors paired with intelligent software and AI mapping tools that adapt in real time to traffic, weather, and road conditions for smoother, more reliable journeys. The rise of robotaxis, autonomous shuttles, and even self-driving bikes and scooters is expanding mobility options and redefining transportation. Innovation isn't limited to the road. Agriculture, construction, and industrial technology are rapidly evolving as automation, electrification, and AI makes farms and worksites safer, cleaner, and more sustainable.

Exhibitors included: BMW, Brunswick Corporation, Caterpillar, Doosan Bobcat, Geely, John Deere, Oshkosh, Pliyt, Qualcomm, Sony Honda Mobility Inc., Tensor Auto

Robotics

Robotics descended upon CES 2026 as "physical AI," turning breakthroughs in artificial intelligence into adaptable machines capable of delivering complex real-world outcomes. Innovation is accelerating through analytical AI, which enables robots to process more data and make smarter decisions, and generative AI, which powers simulation-based training so robots learn through virtual experience rather than rigid programming. Humanoid robots are emerging as a major frontier, moving from single-task roles toward collaborative assistants, while robotics overall is expanding across home, industrial, medical, supply chain, and mobility applications to improve safety, efficiency, and workforce resilience.

Exhibitors included: Hyundai, Primech AI, Richtech Robotics, Sharpa, Tuya, Yarbo International Inc., YuShu Technology Co., Ltd. (Unitree)

Smart Glasses and Wearables

Wearables continue to grow in value across health, fitness, accessibility, and entertainment, driven by momentum in smart and AR glasses as well as expanding smartwatch and smart ring markets. At CES 2026, the latest smart glasses evolved with generative AI voice interfaces for hands-free daily use, plus features like real-time translation, recording, and even QR payments. Health-focused wearables are also gaining traction, ranging from earbuds pursuing FDA approval for over-the-counter hearing aid capabilities to advanced ECG smartwatches and increasingly capable smart rings. These devices are seeing wider adoption, with doctors beginning to recommend them for tracking meaningful wellness data.

Exhibitors included: Asus, Omi, Pulsetto, Ltd., RingConn LLC, Ultrahuman Healthcare Private Limited

Smart Home

The smart home ecosystem now covers appliances, assistants, energy management, entertainment, robots, and security with solutions focused on consumer control, convenience, and sustainability. AI-driven personalization and predictive automation are becoming standard, enabling homes to anticipate needs through adaptive security, lighting, appliances, and thermostats that learn routines and optimize performance.

Exhibitors included: Bosch, Dreame Innovation Technology, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, SwitchBot

Startups

Eureka Park is where innovators, investors, and the media show up to meet with startups innovating in areas including accessibility, AI, digital health, enterprise, robotics, and smart home. Some 1200 startups launched their products in 40+ global pavilions.

Exhibitors included: Core Devices, Coroflo, Iceplosion LLC, Nosh Robotics, Skwheel

Dedicated Communities Across the CES Campus

CES Foundry

Attendees flooded CES Foundry, a central destination for deep exploration of next-generation technologies, drawing strong crowds Jan. 7-8 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Focused on AI and quantum, CES Foundry brought emerging technologies to life through immersive stages, hands-on demonstrations, and curated opportunities for connection. Attendees heard from global leaders including AMD, AWS, Brunswick, and Hitachi, while Foundry Demos showcased software in action from innovators such as D-Wave Quantum, IBM, Monks, and SuperQ. The CES Foundry Celebration Event, presented by IBM, JobsOhio, Vector, and Washington, D.C., capped the experience with high-level networking among leaders shaping what's next.

C Space®

C Space at CES 2026 was buzzing with energy and ideas as marketers, media executives, creators, and brand leaders packed the sessions and networking lounges. C Space is where decision makers meet to forge deals, explore trends, and unveil the latest technologies reshaping the industry. The C Space Studio hosted exclusive 1:1 interviews with industry visionaries.

Keynotes

CES keynotes featured major announcements and groundbreaking insights by some of tech's all-stars.

AMD

AMD's keynote generated extraordinary interest, drawing thousands of attendees and filling the venue to capacity, including standing room. With demand exceeding available space, thousands more streamed the keynote. AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su discussed how the company's portfolio of AI products and deep cross-industry collaborations are turning the promise of AI into real-world impact, highlighting that AI is everywhere and for everyone. Su unveiled new AI-focused products, including the Ryzen AI 400 Series for next-gen AI PCs, the MI440X GPU for enterprise, and the Ryzen AI Halo developer platform, emphasizing AI integration from data centers to edge devices and real-world applications with partners like OpenAI. She also provided an early look at its "Helios" rack-scale platform. Michael Kratsios, Director of the U.S. Office of Science and Technology Policy, joined Su on stage for a conversation on the role of public-private collaboration in advancing AI innovation, competitiveness, and opportunity. AMD announced a commitment of $150 million to bring AI into more classrooms and communities.

Siemens

Siemens AG President and CEO, Roland Busch, unveiled technologies to accelerate the industrial AI revolution. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang joined Busch on stage to expand their partnership to build the industrial AI operating system. Siemens launched Digital Twin Composer software to power the industrial metaverse at scale. Athina Kanioura, CEO, Latin America and Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of PepsiCo discussed how PepsiCo uses the Digital Twin Composer software to simulate upgrades to its facilities in the U.S. with plans to scale globally. Siemens highlighted new technologies for accelerating drug discovery, autonomous driving, and shop floor efficiency. In manufacturing, Siemens announced a collaboration to bring Industrial AI to Meta Ray-Ban AI Glasses.

Havas

At C Space, Yannick Bolloré, CEO and Chairman at Havas and Vivendi Chairman, sat with Jim Stengel to cover how the convergence of technology and human ingenuity is unlocking unprecedented creative possibilities. As brands and creators navigate this new era, collaboration between tech and talent will define the next wave of storytelling. Bolloré also announced AVA, a new AI-powered platform designed to help teams move from brief to breakthrough in record time.

All-In Interview with McKinsey and General Catalyst

Jason Calacanis, Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and Co-Host of the All-In podcast, alongside Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company, and Hemant Taneja, CEO of General Catalyst, explored how AI is reshaping strategy, investment, and innovation, offering candid insights into the opportunities and challenges ahead for businesses navigating this technological shift. The keynote was a live taping of the All-In podcast.

Lenovo Tech World at Sphere

Lenovo made a bold statement bringing its Tech World experience inside the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas. Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang, delivered a fully immersive showcase centered on AI and real-world applications, with leaders from AMD, FIFA, Intel, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and Sphere joining him throughout the presentation. Plus, he announced a new artificial intelligence platform, Lenovo Qira, and unveiled several new devices including ThinkPads in the Aura edition portfolio and Motorola's first folding phone that opens like a book, the Razr Fold.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed took the stage with a message that the company isn't just about heavy machinery anymore -- it's going high-tech. His keynote painted a bold picture of Caterpillar's future, where advanced technologies are redefining construction and equipment. Creed announced the Cat AI Assistant, making it easier for customers to buy, maintain, manage, and operate their equipment. The launch redefines how work gets done by combining data, AI, and heavy equipment to help customers improve productivity, efficiency, and safety.

ŌURA

CEO Tom Hale joined Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow on stage at the CES Leaders in Technology Dinner to explore how wearables are revolutionizing personal health tracking and the demographics driving adoption. The conversation highlighted the rapid growth of the wearables market and the significant opportunities ahead as technology empowers consumers and transforms healthcare.

Conference Programming

CES 2026 offered more than 400 conference sessions from more than 1300 speakers.

The CES Accessibility Stage, powered by Verizon Accessibility, debuted at CES 2026. Conversations covered inclusive design, wearables, and how AI can help. Experts from Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and more took the stage.

C Space brought together the marketing and advertising community. Sessions with speakers from Best Buy, 3C Ventures, and more covered digital habits, personalization, and content.

CES Creator Space moved into Central Hall and was open to all attendees. Sessions led by industry experts discussed the creator economy, partnerships, and metrics.

CES Foundry opened its doors as the premier destination for AI and quantum breakthroughs. Featuring live demos, two stages of immersive content, and unparalleled networking opportunities, the inaugural CES Foundry is where emerging leaders and established names converged to have conservations about how AI and quantum can improve the way we live, work, and connect with one another. Kratsios and Fabrizio explored how innovation, collaboration, and policy are driving America's AI leadership.

The Digital Health Summit brought together the entire health ecosystem to learn, network, and explore the role technology plays in advancing medicine, healthcare, and consumer wellness. Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, discussed what's coming next in AI, data, digital health innovation, policy, and payment.

The Great Minds series explored the intersection of technology and humanity. Featured speakers included C-Suite executives, philanthropists, influencers, government leaders, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and more.

The Innovation Policy Summit advanced CTA's Innovation Agenda. CES brought together policymakers and government guests from around the world to discuss domestic and global tech policy issues including AI, privacy, trade, competition, and more. Conference sessions featured Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (MN); Ben Ray Luján (NM), Gary C. Peters (MI), and Jacky Rosen (NV).

Manufacturing, a new track at CES 2026, featured speakers like National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) President and CEO Jay Timmons and SME Executive Director and CEO Jeannine Kunz. Sessions covered the technologies, partnerships, and workforce training that power resilient, competitive manufacturing. Plus, the Advanced Manufacturing Showcase produced by CTA and SME featured automation technology, advanced materials, and industrial software.

The Mobility Stage, presented by Bosch in West Hall, covered autonomous vehicles, the in-vehicle experience, and trade.

The Startup Stage in Eureka Park brought together visionaries to discuss AI, health, startup funding, and more.

Celebrities at CES

Celebrity brand ambassadors and speakers like Alexis Ohanian, Chris Paul, Hank Shocklee, Jimmy Butler, RZA (Bobby Diggs), Sean Astin, Serena Williams, Steve Aoki, Stevie Wonder, Travis Scott, Tyler Florence, will.i.am, and more attended the show. Plus, a special performance at Lenovo's Tech World and a guest appearance by Alex Morgan.

Visit CES or the CES App, sponsored by Panasonic, for keynotes, sessions, and product announcements. View the high-res image gallery and download B-roll. Check out news from this week with CTA press releases including CES 2026 Green Grants program, America250 at CES, and the U.S. Consumer Technology Industry Forecast.

Innovators will show up again next year to celebrate 60 years of CES – January 6-9, 2027 in Las Vegas.

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs.

