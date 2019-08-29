Siemens Healthineers announces new Canadian leadership

Mr. On assumes responsibility for the strategic direction of Siemens Healthineers, which is focused on driving profitable growth, transforming care delivery and improving patient experience. As a leader in medical technology, the company is constantly innovating its portfolio of products and services in its core areas of diagnostic and therapeutic imaging and in laboratory diagnostics and molecular medicine, as well as digital health and enterprise services.

Mr. On joined Siemens Healthineers in 1997 serving in various leadership roles in Turkey including the customer services team, overseeing sales management and the in vivo business. As Turkey Country Head for seven years, he oversaw double-digit comparative growth rates and he won and operationalized the first lab operations project globally, projected to serve 30,000 patients per day at full capacity. He brings an unparalleled understanding of the electrical and electronic manufacturing industry including medical devices, sales management, digital imaging, product marketing, and healthcare, as well as a firm commitment to the people and customers that Siemens Healthineers has the honour to serve.

"All of us in the North American Siemens Healthineers family welcome Sevket to the team," said David Pacitti, Head of Siemens Healthineers in North America. "We look forward to Sevket's contribution in continuing the organization's commitment to supporting customers in Canada and helping them improve patient experience, and furthering the impact of our technology on the healthcare system in the country as a whole."

"I am excited to be taking on the role of Vice President and General Manager for Zone Canada," said Sevket On. "I am looking forward to working with the whole Canadian team to serve the healthcare system and partner with our customers to help them deliver the best care they can to patients."

