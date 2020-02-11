Siemens Gamesa reinforces its leading position in the Canadian market

Siemens Gamesa secures contract to provide turbines for Suncor's Forty Mile wind power project.

This order includes 45 SG 4.5-145 turbines with flexible power rating as well as a 20-year service agreement, generating predictable revenue streams over its lifecycle. It also takes the suite of projects for this platform in Canada to 574 MW.

to 574 MW. The project will provide clean energy for more than 100,000 homes in Alberta .

OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is reinforcing its leading position in the Canadian market with a contract to supply 45 SG 4.5-145 wind turbines, with flexible rating, to Suncor for the company's Forty Mile wind power project in southern Alberta. The order, signed in December 2019, is for a nominal capacity of 205 MW and includes a maintenance agreement for 20 years.

Since 2008, Siemens Gamesa has been providing cost-effective and clean energy to Canadians across Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. From its first 2.3 MW wind turbine to the newer SG 4.5-145 turbine, Siemens Gamesa's product portfolio has served the Canadian market with customized solutions for the unique wind conditions of each project. This agreement takes the total suite of projects for the 45 SG 4.5-145 wind turbine model in Canada to 574 MW, demonstrating its competitiveness and suitability for the market.

"We are happy to strengthen our relationship with Suncor," said David Hickey, head of the Siemens Gamesa business in Canada. "The SG 4.5-145 turbines provide extremely cost competitive and clean energy, bringing economic benefits to the local communities in Alberta." This is the third order with Suncor, reinforcing the partnership between the two companies.

Once operational in 2021, Suncor's Forty Mile wind power project will provide green energy for more than 100,000 Alberta homes. The turbine's 71-meter blade integrates aerodynamics and noise reduction features—including Siemens Gamesa DinoTails® Next Generation technology—to guarantee a high production of energy and reduced noise emission levels.

With more than 3,000 MW installed in Canada, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is a market leader by cumulative installed capacity. Our team of employees provide technical expertise, top-tier service, quality products, and ongoing support to all of our customers.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa is a global leader in the wind power industry, with a strong presence in offshore, onshore and services. Through its advanced digital capabilities, the company offers one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry as well as industry-leading service solutions, helping to make clean energy more affordable and reliable. With over 100 GW installed worldwide, Siemens Gamesa manufactures, installs and maintains wind turbines, both onshore and offshore. Its backlog stands at €28 billion. The company is headquartered in Spain and listed on the Spanish stock exchange (included in the Ibex-35 index).

For more information: www.siemensgamesa.com

SOURCE Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Limited

Contacts for journalists: Andrew Luther, Tel: +1 416-509-4834, [email protected]

