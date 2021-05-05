Siegfried Kiefer to Retire as Canadian Utilities President & CEO

The decision of Mr. Kiefer to retire is part of a planned succession arrangement that will see him continue to provide strategic advice and counsel to Canadian Utilities and ATCO in a role as Honorary Director, Office of the Chair, ATCO Ltd.

"On behalf of our Board, the people of ATCO, our share owners and my family, I want to express my deepest, heartfelt appreciation to Siegfried for his 38 years of commitment and dedication to our enterprise. His list of accomplishments throughout his career is distinguished by his remarkable strength of character," said Nancy Southern, Chair of the Canadian Utilities Board of Directors.

"It has been my profound honour to help advance the vision for ATCO and Canadian Utilities. Being part of the talented and dedicated ATCO family has also allowed me to help develop the next generation of Canadian Utilities executive management," said Mr. Kiefer, who held the role of President and CEO since May 2019, after many executive roles with the ATCO group of companies.

"Siegfried's genuine rectitude and sincerity have always guided his decision making and, as a result, he is held in the highest regard by governments, partners and the community at large," added Ms. Southern. "Much of Siegfried's legacy rests now in the terrific women and men he has mentored and who now lead our businesses. I look forward to Siegfried's continued insight and counsel in his new role."

With approximately 4,500 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering essential services and innovative business solutions in Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.

