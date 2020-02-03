SickKids Foundation Launches Online 'Catch the Ace' Raffle

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - SickKids Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the first-ever online Catch the Ace progressive jackpot raffle.

Based on the wildly popular game known as Chase the Ace in Atlantic Canada, SickKids Catch the Ace is the first of its kind to be offered online in Ontario. To play, visit SickKidsAce.ca.

Tickets start at $10 for three (3) and provide a chance to win big – in both a Weekly Prize and a larger progressive jackpot – with 50 per cent of all ticket sales going to SickKids Foundation.

The SickKids Catch the Ace raffle features a guaranteed weekly prize and a progressive jackpot that goes to the winner who catches the Ace of Spades. The concept of the game is as follows:

To buy tickets, go to SickKidsAce.ca;

Then, pick an envelope that you think might contain the Ace of Spades. If your ticket is chosen, you'll win 20 per cent of that week's ticket sales; and, if the card in your envelope is the Ace of Spades, you'll also win the Catch the Ace Progressive Jackpot (30 percent of all ticket sales to date);

If your card is not the Ace of Spades, the Progressive Jackpot grows and your card is removed from the deck, increasing the chances of catching the Ace the following week;

Following each Thursday evening draw, a new weekly draw is launched with the updated Progressive Jackpot and players can visit the site to buy new raffle tickets for the following week;

Weekly Prize draws continue until the Ace of Spades is revealed and the Progressive Jackpot is won.

Tickets are priced as follows: three tickets for $10; 10 tickets for $20; and 50 tickets for $50. Fifty per cent of weekly ticket sales goes to SickKids Foundation and supports the SickKids VS: Limits campaign.

"We are thrilled to be the first to market with a digital Catch the Ace raffle - especially since tickets start at only $10," says Heather Clark, vice president, Direct and Digital Marketing, SickKids Foundation. "We are excited to see the momentum and jackpot build each week and believe this provides an opportunity for people to support SickKids while having fun - and potentially win a large amount of money!"

In order for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) to remain a world leader in paediatric health, SickKids Foundation launched the SickKids VS Limits campaign in 2017 – a campaign which has raised more than 75 per cent towards the $1.3 billion goal. This includes support from corporate partners, community organizations, events, individuals and families, reflecting the full breadth of the donor community. The campaign period is anticipated to run through to March 31, 2022.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost paediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, and as a result of a record-breaking year in fundraising, SickKids Foundation generated an unprecedented $159 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit sickkidsfoundation.com.

