SI GROUP OPENS NEW INNOVATION CENTER

State-of-the-art facility expands company's global research and development capabilities

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates, announced the official opening of its European Innovation Centre (EIC) in Four Ashes, United Kingdom. This milestone marks an important expansion of SI Group's global innovation network, strengthening R&D and application development to better serve customers worldwide.

The new state-of-the-art facility is equipped with advanced tools and resources to support a wide range of research activities. With a focus on plastics and rubber application development, as well as analytical characterization, the EIC will serve as a collaborative hub for addressing technical challenges and driving sustainable innovation in partnership with customers and industry leaders.

In addition to the new Four Ashes, UK facility, SI Group also operates Innovation Centers in:

Houston, Texas, USA

Rotterdam Junction, New York, USA

Morgantown, West Virginia, USA

Lote, India

Shanghai, China

"The opening of the European Innovation Centre represents a significant investment in SI Group's global innovation capabilities," said Robert Kaiser, VP Strategic Marketing and Managing Director - EMEA at SI Group. "Together with our five additional Innovation Centers, we're building a robust, globally connected R&D network that enhances competitiveness, delivers advanced solutions tailored to regional needs, and supports the long-term growth of our business."

The inaugural event was held on October 23, 2025, featuring a tour of the facility and a keynote address by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, Professor Elizabeth Barnes CBE, on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III. Media representatives and industry professionals were invited to attend.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 19 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 1,600 employees worldwide. In 2025, SI Group received a bronze award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top 35 percent of the more than 150,000 companies worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

