SI Group Announces Closing of Comprehensive Recapitalization, Positioning the Company for Accelerated Growth

Significant De-leveraging Transaction Resulting in Overall Debt Reduction of Approximately $1.7 Billion

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- SI Group, a leading global developer and manufacturer of performance additives, process solutions and chemical intermediates, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive recapitalization transaction supported by its lenders and equity partners. Through this transaction, SI Group has reduced its outstanding net indebtedness by approximately $1.7 billion (over 80% reduction) and made amendments to its revolving credit facility, both of which materially enhance SI Group's financial and operational flexibility going forward. In addition, a new institutional ownership group, has injected $150 million of junior capital, demonstrating their confidence in the company's long-term outlook. This investment will enable SI Group to fund the company's working capital needs, invest in key operational initiatives, and accelerate growth to serve the needs of its customers and business partners.

"This recapitalization represents an important step for SI Group," said David Bradley, President and CEO of SI Group. "By reducing our debt and securing new investment, we have strengthened our financial foundation, allowing us to continue investing in growth, improving operational capabilities, and supporting our customers worldwide. We appreciate the partnership of our new institutional investors, whose commitment reflects confidence in our strategy and positions us for long-term success."

Advisors

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor, PJT Partners served as investment banker, AlixPartners LLP served as financial advisor to SI Group.

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP served as legal advisor and Lazard served as investment banker to an ad hoc group of the company's second-out term loan lenders.

Baker Botts L.L.P served as legal advisor to the company's current equity holders.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 18 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 1,600 employees worldwide. In 2025, SI Group received a bronze award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top 35 percent of the more than 150,000 companies worldwide. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

