Shy Datika, CEO of The INX Digital Company, Inc., Announces Further Share Acquisition

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Shy Datika, Chief Executive Officer of The INX Digital Company, Inc. (NEO: INXD) (INXATS: INX) (OTCQB: INXDF) ("INX" or the "Company"), announces that he has acquired, indirectly through Triple-V (1999) Ltd., ownership of 12,500 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of CAD$0.185 per Common Share on November 16, 2023 (the "Acquisition") through facilities of CBOE Canada.

Immediately following the Acquisition, Mr. Datika holds beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 40,567,179 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.45% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

On January 11, 2022, the Company announced that Mr. Datika beneficially held 40,540,013 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.98% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Owing to certain issuer actions undertaken by the Company, Mr. Datika's percentage holdings in the Company have decreased by 2.53% since that time. Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Datika held beneficial ownership of 40,554,679 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Datika acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and expects to monitor the business, prospects, financial condition and potential capital requirements of the Company, and depending on evaluation of these and other factors, Mr. Datika may from time to time in the future increase or decrease his direct or indirect ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise.

SOURCE Shy Datika

For further information: For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report regarding the transactions described in this news release, contact: Shy Datika, c/o, The INX Digital Company, Inc., 550 Burrard Street, Suite 2900, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 0A3, +1 855 657 2314