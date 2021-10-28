Shumaker opens 14th Retail Location in Ontario

Shumaker expands brick & mortar footprint despite the pandemic

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Shumaker (pronounced "shoe-maker"), Ontario's trusted footwear retailer, expands with the grand opening of a 14th retail location and 3rd in the Ottawa region.

The new store located at The Billings Bridge Shopping Center adds to the existing Ottawa locations at the Carlingwood and Place D'Orléans Shopping Centres, further strengthening Shumaker's commitment to the Ottawa market.

The Billings Bridge location is a former Naturalizer store which closed earlier this year and has been refitted to Shumaker's brand standards. "We are excited to open a new store in these unprecedented times," said Ishan Singh, Shumaker's COO. "We are honoured to better serve our clients with another store in Ottawa, create employment and work with landlords that understand the challenges the pandemic has created."

The Shumaker location at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre carries shoes, boots, sandals and accessories for men, women and children.

About Shumaker

A Canadian, family business, Shumaker opened its first brick and mortar retail location in Peterborough, Ontario in 2015, and has stores spanning Ontario from Orléans to St. Catharines.

At Shumaker, you will ­find conventional and non-conventional brands. Stores offer footwear for the entire family, including, shoes, boots, sandals and accessories. Shumaker's Buying Team travels the world to ­find the very best collections, designs, brands and styles that bring Canadians the quality, comfort and craftsmanship that they deserve. Shumaker's direct-to-consumer approach means that customers pay less and get more every time. Shumaker's professional salespeople care to understand its customers' needs ­first and foremost, and look forward to presenting footwear options that they will love. It is the Company's belief that customers deserve more which fuels its success. The Company's unique product range, European styling, exceptional comfort, and world-class service given by Shumaker's professional salespeople truly sets it apart on the Canadian market.

To view Shumaker's locations, click here or visit www.shumaker.ca

