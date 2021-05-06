Shulman & Partners launch 'Family Law Insider' radio show on NEWSTALK 1010

Program will de-mystify separation, divorce and family law issues

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Family law matters can be complex and emotionally fraught, so offering the ability to be informed on the myriad of issues is the top goal of Shulman & Partners LLP as the firm launches its new radio program 'Family Law Insider'.

Airing every Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. on Newstalk 1010, the show is hosted by Shulman & Partners Family Lawyer Laura Paris who will address issues including: separation and divorce; grey divorce; pre-nuptial agreements; co-habitation agreements; and, co-parenting agreements.

"No family law topic is too complex or off limits. Every weekend, we'll be here to demystify issues and provide listeners with inside knowledge," explains Ms. Paris.

Since the start of the pandemic, Shulman & Partners has experienced a 40% increase in calls from couples seeking to end their marriages. COVID has added stress and frustration to daily lives and has forced couples and families to spend more time together than they normally would. Families are also experiencing increases in financial issues and health worries.

"Our firm is dedicated to helping couples resolve issues as quickly and painlessly as possible. We're very excited about our new radio program which will empower listeners with information to better deal with extremely difficult personal challenges," states Ron Shulman, Founder and Managing Partner, Shulman & Partners LLP.

