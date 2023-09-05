SHOWCASE'S FALL SCHEDULE DELIVERS EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT THRILLS AND BIG LAUGHS

He's Back! Chucky Returns for Season 3 on October 4, and New Horror-Thriller Film, Sick, Premieres October 20

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - This fall, get ready to scream and laugh along with Showcase and its lineup of scarily good thrillers and hilarious comedies – also streaming live and on-demand on STACKTV. Showcase's fall slate includes the Season 3 return of everyone's favourite killer doll Chucky, a chilling horror-thriller film Sick, stylish new crime series, Culprits, and a second season of Killing It, starring Craig Robinson.

Chucky slashes his way onto Showcase for a third season of the fan-favourite hit series on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET. A continuation of the iconic film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll, the series is created by Don Mancini who serves as executive producer alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe. The series is produced by Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Then, on Friday, October 20 at 9 p.m. ET, catch the terrifying horror-thriller film, Sick. From hit-making horror studio Blumhouse and Miramax and Scream franchise creator Kevin Williamson, Sick is set during the height of the pandemic. As the world shuts down due to the worsening health crisis, Parker (Gideon Adlon) and her best friend Miri (Bethlehem Million) decide to spend their time isolating at the family lake house miles away from the nearest neighbour. What begins as an ideal quarantine vacation takes a horrifying turn when an unexpected intruder ignites a frenzied fight for survival.

A thrilling new take on the classic crime genre, Culprits, will also land on Showcase this fall. Culprits kicks off where most crime stories end: after a high-stakes heist, when the crew of elite criminals have gone their separate ways and have tried to leave their old lives behind. Past and present collide when a ruthless assassin starts targeting them one by one. Why are they being stalked, who is behind the mayhem, and will they be able to find one another in time to protect themselves and the people they love? The eight-episode series stars Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Generation, Candyman), Gemma Arterton (The King's Man, Summerland), Kirby (Cruella, The Good Place), Niamh Algar (Deceit, Raised by Wolves), Kamel El Basha (The Insult), Tara Abboud, Kevin Vidal (Strays, Working Moms), Ned Dennehy (The Peripheral, Good Omens), and Eddie Izzard (Victoria and Abdul, Six Minutes to Midnight).

This fall will also see the return of comedic legend Craig Robinson in Season 2 of Killing It. Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man's quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America. Starring Robinson as Craig, Claudia O'Doherty as Jillian and Rell Battle as Isaiah. Guest stars include Tim Heidecker as Rodney, Stephanie Nogueras as Camille, Jet Miller as Vanessa, Scott MacArthur as Brock, Wyatt Walter as Corby, Dot-Marie Jones as Jackie Boone, Katie Kershaw as Natalie-Ray Boone, Joe Massingill as Ray-Nathan Boone, Melanie Field as Shayla, Tim Simons as Agent Burton, Fatimah Taliah as Maya, Beck Bennett as Johnny and Kyle Mooney as Bugs. Killing It is created by Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici who serve as co-showrunners/writers/directors/executive producers and is executive produced by Mark Schulman and Craig Robinson. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Broadcast details for Culprits and Killing It will be announced at a later date.

