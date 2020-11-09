Showcase Launches Innovative Canadian-made Hot Chocolate Bombs Initiative to Support Canadian Restaurants and Hospitality Sector by Making the Hottest Gift of the Year

Exclusively available at Showcase's 117 stores across Canada and online, Hot Chocolate Bombs are the hottest trend taking over TikTok thanks to their innovative, eye-catching design. A must-have holiday treat for the whole family, Hot Chocolate Bombs are the perfect way to add a moment of sweetness and comfort to holiday celebrations and are the ideal quarantine-friendly way to toast to the holidays. For even more stay-at-home fun, Showcase offers DIY Hot Chocolate Bomb Molds to help you express your creativity.

Magic in a Mug!

Made with premium Belgian chocolate and stuffed with colourful mini marshmallows, the Hot Chocolate Bomb is the perfect holiday treat and the easiest way to make hot chocolate. Simply drop the chocolate ball into your favorite mug then pour warm milk (or a non-dairy beverage) over top. With a gentle stir the Hot Chocolate Bomb dissolves like a bath bomb, melting into a rich and luxurious brew with mini marshmallows popping to the surface.

Supporting Canadian Businesses

2020 has been a challenging year for the restaurant and catering industry. To support this community, Showcase is issuing an open call to Canadian restaurants, caterers, and hospitality industry professionals with professional kitchens to produce Hot Chocolate Bombs for Showcase customers this season. To bring the Hot Chocolate Bomb experience to more Canadians, and create jobs across the country, Showcase is looking to partner with as many eligible suppliers as possible. Interested small and independently owned businesses are encouraged to contact the Showcase team to learn more about this opportunity to supply one of the country's leading retailers. All partners will be provided with molds, recipes, and packaging to produce decadent Belgian chocolate Hot Chocolate Bombs.

"As a proudly Canadian owned and operated business we believe in giving back and supporting our communities," said Divya Kulkarni, Director at Showcase. "Hot Chocolate Bombs are a fresh new way to enjoy hot chocolate and are one of this year's most in-demand gifts. With Showcase's Canadian-made Hot Chocolate Bombs initiative, Canadians can feel good that this top trend not only brings joy to their loved ones but does good in their community by providing support to local businesses."

Canada's Trend Experts

The team at Showcase prides itself on constantly innovating to meet the needs of its customers, and to being the first and fastest to bring the world's hottest trends to market. The launch of Showcase's Hot Chocolate Bombs partnership initiative is in response to its communities' interest in this trending item, and in supporting local businesses during the holidays.

Canadians can pre-order Hot Chocolate Bombs online at ShopAtShowcase.com or in-store at one of Showcase's 117 locations from coast to coast. Products will ship in late November, just in time to kick off the holiday season. Businesses interested in working with Showcase to produce Hot Chocolate Bombs this holiday season can contact the team at Showcase at [email protected].

For more information on Hot Chocolate Bombs, visit:

https://ca.shopatshowcase.com/collections/hot-chocolate-bombs

For more of this season's hottest trends, view the Showcase 2020 Gift Guide: https://ca.shopatshowcase.com/pages/flyer

About Showcase

Showcase is the Home of the Hottest Trends, and the world's largest retailer of its kind. With 100+ permanent stores in North America's best shopping centres, Showcase offers the most fun, interactive, new, and unique products ever - all in a retail environment where you can "try it before you buy it." We call it retail-tainment! Founded in 1994 in Edmonton AB by Amin Jivraj, Showcase is a proudly Canadian owned and operated company. Following the opening of its flagship store at Sherway Gardens (Toronto, ON), Showcase has plans for expansion across North America, which will cement the company's position as a global leader in interactive retail and lifestyle trends. Showcase has begun its global expansion with the opening of its first 10 stores in the USA last year.

For further information: Sadie Weinstein, Account Manager, Strategic Objectives, [email protected], 416.366.7735 x 0300

