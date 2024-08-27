Shortlist for the 2024 Peterson Literary Prize is Announced

TORONTO, NEW YORK, WASHINGTON, LONDON, KYIV, Ukraine, Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Peterson Literary Fund at BCU Foundation has announced six books shortlisted for the 2024 Peterson Literary Prize for nonfiction. The biennial international prize recognizes the best nonfiction books, written in English or Ukrainian, that promote a better understanding of Ukraine-related topics relevant to a global audience.

The Peterson Literary Prize is valued at $30,000 CAD. The winning author will receive a prize of $25,000 and an additional $5,000 will be awarded to the book's publisher. Shortlisted finalists will each receive $5,000 CAD.

The winner will be announced at the Peterson Literary Fund's annual awards ceremony and dinner on November 30, 2024, in Toronto.

According to Lisa Shymko, Jury Chair, "As a result of Russia's brutal and unprovoked war on Ukraine, we have seen an unprecedented number of outstanding books published on topics related to Ukraine, its resistance, and its place on the global stage. Consistent with our founding benefactor's vision, the Jury has chosen books that dismantle Russian colonial narratives and also meet the diverse tastes of an international audience of readers."

The shortlist was selected by the 2024 Peterson Literary Fund Jury: Lisa Shymko (Jury Chair), Nadia Gereliouk (Toronto), Askold Krushelnycky (London-Washington-Kyiv), Alexander Motyl (New York), and Marko R. Stech (Toronto).

2024 Peterson Literary Prize Shortlist of Finalists:

Invasion: Russia's Bloody War and Ukraine's Fight for Survival

Author: Luke Harding

Publisher: Faber & Faber (UK) & Penguin Random House ( USA ) Language: English

Author: Publisher: Faber & Faber (UK) & Penguin Random House ( ) Language: English Bakhmut [ Бахмут ]

Author: Myroslav Laiuk

Publisher: Ukraīner Publishing House ( Ukraine ) Language: Ukrainian

Author: Publisher: Ukraīner Publishing House ( ) Language: Ukrainian De-occupation. Stories of Ukrainian resistance. 2022 [ Деокупація . Історії опору українців . 2022]

Author: Bohdan Logvynenko

Publisher: Ukraīner Publishing House ( Ukraine ) Language: Ukrainian

Author: Publisher: Ukraīner Publishing House ( ) Language: Ukrainian Killer in the Kremlin

Author: John Sweeney

Publisher: Penguin Random House (UK) Language: English

Author: Publisher: Penguin Random House (UK) Language: English Our Enemies Will Vanish: The Russian Invasion and Ukraine's War of Independence

Author: Yaroslav Trofimov

Publisher: Penguin Random House ( USA ) Language: English

Author: Publisher: Penguin Random House ( ) Language: English War and Punishment: Putin, Zelensky, and the Path to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Author: Mikhail Zygar

Publisher: Simon & Schuster ( USA ) Language: English

About the Peterson Literary Fund:

The Peterson Literary Fund was established by Canadian philanthropist Stanley Peterson, whose generosity and far-sighted vision created a literary fund with Ukrainian roots and a global reach. The Peterson Literary Fund operates under the auspices of the Toronto-based BCU Foundation.

Launched in 2021, the fund oversees an international literary prize, several translated book awards, as well as grants for writers, translators, and publishers. In accordance with the wishes of the Peterson Literary Fund's late benefactor, the fund is managed by Canadian political scientist Lisa Shymko, who also serves as Jury Chair.

Prize winners are announced at the fund's year-end awards ceremony held annually in Toronto.

For more information about the fund, visit PetersonLiteraryFund.com

