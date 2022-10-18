Shoppers Drug Mart Marks World Menopause Day with Resources for Women

Online educational tools along with virtual and in-person support resources aim to improve women's health and well-being during menopause

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Shoppers Drug Mart is marking World Menopause Day and reaffirming its commitment to making care more accessible to women by highlighting a number of tools and resources to support women's health and well-being in this stage of life.

"As women, we need to talk openly about health and aging because the more we talk about our experiences, the better we can support one another," said Sarah Ahmad, SVP, Health and Wellness, Shoppers Drug Mart. "And on World Menopause Day we want to get real - to ignite conversations about menopause, to prioritize women's health and to give women the resources and support they need at every stage of life. Menopause is a significant life event and as a leading health and wellness provider, we are uniquely positioned to support women during this phase of their healthcare journey."

Through the PC Health App users can access 'Navigating Your Menopause Journey' that can help customers through the challenges that come with peri-menopause, menopause and post-menopause. The program aims to help women better understand what to expect during each phase and help them monitor and manage their symptoms.

Shoppers is also highlighting a variety of resources and tools on offer including a free 15 minute virtual consultation with a Registered Dietitian, Lifemark Physiotherapy booking for those experiencing bladder or pelvic issues and online articles to help women learn about menopause and managing symptoms.

"Before, during and after menopause, women may experience a variety of symptoms such as hot flashes, irritability, night sweats, loss of bladder control, urinary infection, vaginal dryness, sleep disruption and fatigue. Because each woman's experience with menopause is unique, treatment depends on the symptoms that are most bothersome," said Heba Salama, Pharmacist, Shoppers Drug Mart. "We encourage women looking for support to speak to their local pharmacist to determine the best treatment and prevention for them. Options may range from simple lifestyle changes, to medications, to non-prescription or alternative therapies."

Shoppers Drug Mart's commitment to women's health goes well beyond the pharmacy. From empowering women to make their health a priority, to raising much-needed funds for local women's health organizations across Canada, Shoppers has been committed to putting women's health first since the launch of LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart in 2011. The LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart program works together with local charities to help advance women's health and provide support systems for women across the country.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). The company also licenses or owns medical clinic pharmacies and owns and operates Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services.

