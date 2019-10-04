ShopperArmy.ca Launches 'Shop For The Cure' in Support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

— A first-of-its-kind fundraiser between a cash back rewards site and a Canadian charity, providing a convenient way for Canadians to donate while online shopping —

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, one of Canada's newest cash back and product discovery websites, ShopperArmy.ca , announces a first-of-its-kind charitable event, ShopperArmy.ca's Shop For The Cure , a fundraiser for the Canadian Cancer Society ("CCS"), taking place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. According to CanadaHelps, a growing number of Canadians are embracing the speed and convenience of online giving, resulting in a 20.5 per cent spike in online donations over the past five years1. The partnership between ShopperArmy.ca and Canadian Cancer Society is a response to the evolving ways that Canadians are giving online.

With 71 per cent of Canadian consumers shopping online each month — and 52 per cent saying they are shopping online more than they did in the previous year — e-commerce in Canada is exploding2. This unique charitable partnership takes advantage of Canadians' growing preference for shopping online, while also making it convenient for Shopper Army members to donate their cash back rewards to a trusted charity.

"We're finding that Canadians are increasingly using online platforms to make donations," says Susanna Tyson, Interim Director, Corporate Partnerships, Canadian Cancer Society. "Partnering with ShopperArmy.ca allows us to explore a digital loyalty program as a way to accept donations and help achieve our vision of a world where no one fears cancer. With ShopperArmy.ca's Shop For The Cure campaign a large number of small donations can go a long way."

As part of the ShopperArmy.ca's Shop For The Cure campaign, Canadian consumers can feel good about earning cash back on 70+ top retailers, knowing that ShopperArmy.ca is donating all their earnings to the CCS during the campaign.

Procter & Gamble Inc. (P&G) is a proud supporter of ShopperArmy.ca's Shop for the Cure campaign aimed at raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society. During the month of October, earn up to 18% cash back with the purchase of participating P&G brands; Tide, Pampers, Olay, Head & Shoulders, Crest 3D Whitestrips, Ivory Snow, Oral-B, Downy, Gain, Secret, and Pantene.

For every purchase, P&G Gives Back will donate 10% to the Canadian Cancer Society, up to $5,000 per participating brand.



"P&G is delighted to work with ShopperArmy.ca to offer Canadians the opportunity to save on P&G brands they love, while also supporting an important cause," said Joyce Law, Director of Communications, P&G.

Exclusive bonus offers and savings for ShopperArmy.ca members will also be offered throughout the month by other major brands and retailers such as Indigo, Well.ca, Houzz, Canadian Tire, Wayfair, Vistaprint, Ray-Ban, Sunglass Hut, Oakley, Booking.com, Fruit of the Loom Socks, FTD and more. Canadians can even go a step further and donate some (or all) of their cash back earnings to the Canadian Cancer Society; an option that is now available year-round. Donations of $20 or more are also eligible for a tax receipt.

"I was surprised to learn that every hour in 2019, 25 Canadians are expected to be diagnosed with cancer," says Robert Levy, President, Shopper Army. "It's a devastating reality, but it's something we can help to change. By participating in ShopperArmy.ca's Shop For The Cure, shopping won't just earn you rewards — it will make a real difference in the lives of countless Canadians."

The online charitable campaign will run from October 1 - October 31, 2019, in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) and helping to raise the profile of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure (Oct 6, 2019). Toronto Life is a media sponsor for ShopperArmy.ca's Shop For the Cure.

