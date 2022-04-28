Shopper Army's New Collaboration with Walmart Canada will help Brands Generate Trusted Incentivized Ratings & Reviews on Walmart.ca

Ratings & Reviews are a key factor for shoppers and a big priority for all brands selling on Walmart.ca.

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Shopper Army announces their official collaboration with Walmart Canada. Walmart Canada is committed to bringing Canadians the best possible shopping experience and Ratings & Reviews are a big part of this strategy. "User generated content has become increasingly important for shoppers to make decisions whether they are shopping online or in store. We want to help brands give shoppers trusted information they need about products, especially when shopping for new products they would like to try or even when considering switching brands." says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International and Shopper Army

According to the 2021 BrandSpark E-commerce Shopper Study, more than 5 in 6 Walmart.ca shoppers say they look for consumer reviews when considering products online, and 7 in 10 Walmart.ca shoppers who noticed the review summary say it influenced their purchase decision. "We have seen a steady increase in e-commerce shopping by Canadians which has been dramatically accelerated by the pandemic. Ratings & Reviews have really become a key tool for consumers and an essential part of the online shopping experience." says Levy. "We are proud to be one of Walmart's partners, and look forward to working with National Brands, Walmart's Brands, as well as Walmart's exciting growing Marketplace brands."

Shopper Army is used by leading companies like P&G, Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt, Mondelez,

Unilever, Honeywell and many more, to help launch new products and excel online by generating authentic, high quality, trusted incentivized Ratings & Reviews for their e-commerce product pages. Shopper Army has an engaged community of over 250,000 real shoppers who are given the opportunity to receive free products via mail or rebates in exchange for their honest reviews. Shopper Army is the only Incentivized Ratings and Review firm that is backed by an established research company, BrandSpark International, enabling Shopper Army to take a data-driven approach to campaigns. Shopper Army clients are provided with custom screeners for better targeting, as well as KPIs & dynamic shopper insights for continuous product improvement. Shopper Army also prides itself on efficiency and maximum review conversion rates for both product rebates and mailout campaigns. Building on over 20 years of experience with credible and highly leveraged accolades, Shopper Army also offers brands access to its Tested by Real People badge as long as products achieve a minimum 4-star rating from Shopper Army members.

Shopper Army and BrandSpark have conducted extensive research on the elements that contribute towards trusted reviews along with the role of incentivized Ratings & Reviews on e-commerce platforms. This research was presented at webinars hosted by the Marketing Practices Committee of the Canadian Bar Association (CBA) Competition Law Section, the Competition Bureau, and McCarthy Tetrault. Research showed that a properly disclaimed incentivized review obtained from a correctly targeted consumer leads to a strong increase in utility and trust in that review. In addition, highly-detailed reviews that include a critical observation also played an important role in consumers' decision making process. "Shopper Army prides itself on providing reviews that are longer and more helpful than competitive services. Working with Shopper Army also provides brands with the assurance that Canadian Competition law requirements are being followed." says Levy.

Shopper Army has developed a set of best practices and guiding principles for Incentivized Ratings & Reviews that are followed for all campaigns. "We want to help Walmart grow trust in the market, and make sure they have high quality content on Walmart.ca, without sacrificing authenticity." says Levy

"We are thrilled to have Walmart, one of the most successful omni-channel retailers in the world, as a partner, and we look forward to continuing providing brands and consumers with trusted Ratings & Reviews on Walmart.ca" says Levy.

To access Shopper Army's Incentivized Ratings & Reviews Best Practices OR to get your Walmart Ratings & Reviews campaign started, please contact:



SOURCE Shopper Army

For further information: Robert Levy | BrandSpark International | [email protected]; Megan Rybko | Shopper Army | [email protected] | 226.926.1071; Shariq Hasan | Walmart Canada | [email protected]