Shoplazza Named Finalist for "Fastest Growing Company" at the 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Awards

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Shoplazza, a leading Canadian e-commerce platform, has been named a finalist for "Fastest Growing Company" at the 2024 CanadianSME Small Business Awards, a national program that celebrates the innovation and impact of Canada's small and medium-sized businesses.

Presented by CanadianSME Small Business Magazine, the annual awards recognize the dedication and achievements of entrepreneurs who play a vital role in shaping the Canadian economy. The program honors companies that demonstrate excellence, resilience, and a commitment to fostering innovation within the country's business sector.

"We're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the CanadianSME Small Business Awards," said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "This recognition underscores our mission to empower global merchants through technology, providing the tools and support they need to grow, scale, and thrive in a fast-changing digital landscape."

This year's recognition marks the second consecutive year that Shoplazza has been honored by the CanadianSME Awards, highlighting the company's sustained momentum and commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions.

Headquartered in Toronto, Shoplazza's AI-powered platform delivers comprehensive commerce solutions to merchants and retailers. The platform supports over 500,000 businesses worldwide, reaching consumers in more than 180 countries and regions.

Using advanced AI technology, the platform integrates features such as a robust website builder, product and order management, customer service and membership tools, and smart marketing capabilities into one streamlined solution. Shoplazza Payments bolsters the platform with intelligent routing, smart retries, and real-time risk alerts, helping merchants boost transaction success and reduce operational friction throughout the selling journey.

About Shoplazza:

Shoplazza is a leading Canadian e-commerce platform that empowers global businesses to build, launch, and grow their online stores. With a robust omnichannel infrastructure, Shoplazza simplifies how merchants connect with customers across online, in-store, and social channels. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine:

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is dedicated to supporting and promoting small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. Through its digital platforms, the magazine provides invaluable insights, resources, and inspiration for Canadian entrepreneurs.

