TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to Canadians' growing need for value and convenience in their shopping experiences, AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) is thrilled to announce the official nationwide launch of AIR MILES Receipts. This innovative initiative presents a fresh way to earn Bonus Miles on everyday items purchased in-store across major grocers, arriving at a pivotal moment as Canadians seek additional value amidst challenges surrounding inflation and increasing living costs.

AIR MILES Receipts, a first within the loyalty program space, enables collectors to check their available offers, shop for eligible products offered by brands like Ferrero and Lactalis at many select grocers across the nation, and scan a photo of their purchase receipts using AI technology within the AIR MILES app, thereby earning Bonus Miles on eligible products.

Following a successful soft launch in Atlantic Canada in June 2023, the national expansion of AIR MILES Receipts incorporates valuable insights and feedback from collectors and partners from earlier versions prioritizing accessibility and ease of use for everyone involved.

"After the positive outcomes from our Atlantic launch earlier this year, we knew it was imperative to extend our Receipts program to collectors and partners nationwide," said Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES® Reward Program. "In line with AIR MILES' ongoing commitment to continuously invest in new ways for our collectors to earn and redeem, we take immense pride in how AIR MILES Receipts makes it easy and convenient to earn Bonus Miles from grocery purchase receipts, and eagerly anticipate its sustained growth in times ahead. Given the rich value add and opportunities to earn Miles, we expect collectors to shop more frequently across our extensive network of participating AIR MILES partners and take advantage of the value-driven ability to stack offers."

To participate, AIR MILES collectors can:

Download and log into the AIR MILES App to access the AIR MILES Receipts experience

Explore available offers and qualifying details

Buy eligible products during their next shopping trip at select grocery chains

Open the AIR MILES app within 14 days of an eligible product purchase and easily scan a photo of their receipt to earn Bonus Miles

"AIR MILES Receipts is a step change for brand partners to finally be able to engage with our program. This advancement should equate to a monumental improvement for CPG ability to participate and thrive in the program, and thus, enjoy the benefits which retailers have embraced for decades – notably, a powerful improvement in marketing effectiveness and driving customer loyalty. Ultimately, this inclusion of brand partners shall only serve to further strengthen the broader coalition and heighten collector earn opportunities even further" said Jason Beales, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, AIR MILES® Reward Program.

AIR MILES remains committed to enhancing the program's offerings and with this in mind, the launch of AIR MILES Receipts includes the addition of new Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) collaborations. Looking forward, collectors can also expect the AI technology to continue to evolve over time in response to ongoing feedback to enhance user experiences.

To learn more about AIR MILES Receipts, visit www.airmiles.ca/receipts.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program:

The AIR MILES Reward Program is one of Canada's most recognized loyalty programs, with over 10 million active collector accounts, representing more than half of all Canadian households.

AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate marketing activities and ROI. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations.

