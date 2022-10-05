SHOOT PASS SUPPORT - COMING TOGETHER TO SUPPORT THOSE FLEEING VIOLENCE

Jessie's House, MacEwan University Griffins, University of Alberta Pandas, and WIN House host a Charity Hockey Event in support of those fleeing violence.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Join us this weekend for our first Charity Hockey Event, Shoot Pass Support, featuring two games, a wing night, and a family try-hockey event. This event is the first of its kind in bringing together domestic violence shelters and women's organizations to encourage a collaborative approach to make a significant impact in the awareness of domestic violence. Shoot Pass Support is proudly supported by Scotiabank and Wolfe Pack Warriors Foundation.

On Thursday, October 6th, join us for a Wing Night where you can rub elbows with celebrities and hockey legends, vote for the hottest sauce, and participate in a live auction – where winners will join hockey heroes for the game. On Saturday, October 8th, don't miss the puck drop at Clare Drake Arena. Doors open at 12:30 for some family activities and autograph signing on the concourse. Celebrating their 25th season in the university women's hockey league, the University of Alberta Pandas will play the MacEwan University Griffins. Immediately after, the Edmonton Oilers Alumni take on the Edmonton Police Association Blues, with both teams being joined by media personalities. Oilers Alumni include Kevin Lowe, Charlie Huddy, Louie DeBrusk, Tom Gilbert, Luke Gazdic, Kyle Brodziak, Mark Fistric, Curtis Glencross, Steve MacIntyre, Jeff Deslauries and Ben Scrivens.

On Sunday, families in shelters will have the opportunity to spend some time on the ice, skate, and play hockey with the University of Alberta Pandas!

"The collaboration between OEG, the Edmonton Police Service, WIN House and Edmonton-area women's shelters is vital. This charity event will raise much needed funds and awareness for shelters and help ensure there is support for women when they need it most."

- Kevin Lowe, Oilers Alumnus & Edmonton Police Foundation Director

Two thirds of Canadians know a woman who has experienced abuse (Canadian Women's Foundation, 2021). Each year, shelters in Alberta receive 52,300 calls from people seeking support. The proceeds from this event will directly support the families at Jessie's House and WIN House to create a new life free of abuse. By working together, we can create a future free of domestic violence for all individuals.

For more information on Shoot Pass Support - A Charity Hockey Event, and to purchase tickets, visit ShootPassSupport.com

