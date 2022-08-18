Shoni Market settles into Shaughnessy Village

More than a market, more than a neighbourhood: THE taste of downtown

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Summer is still going strong in downtown Montreal with the 2nd edition of Shoni Market scheduled for September 8th to 11th on Sainte-Catherine Street, which will be pedestrianised between MacKay and Chomedey for the occasion. Initiated by the SDC Montréal centre-ville, this event aims to transform Shaughnessy Village, already bubbling with life, into a veritable cultural and culinary playground.

"Downtown Montreal is experiencing a dramatic resurgence in foot traffic that is approaching pre-pandemic levels. We need to maintain this momentum in the coming months. That's why we're working hard to offer a unique and memorable downtown experience with festive and unifying events like Shoni Market, which shines a light on this neighbourhood, a true symbol of the city's diversity and vibrancy," says Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montréal centre-ville.

FLAVOURS FOR ALL PALATES

A brand new addition to the summer 2021 circuit, Shoni Market was an immediate success despite the pandemic, introducing thousands of visitors to a vibrant living environment and winning two Time Out awards, including for the Best New Event of the Year.

This year, Shoni Market is expecting over 200,000 visitors and some thirty stands that will introduce people to a hodge-podge of flavours from across Asia and the world, including those of Petit Poisson Dumpling, Mama Bangkok, Osmow's and Chef Lee. Several other jewels of the district, including the Argo bookstore and La Floraison, will also be setting up on the pedestrianised street.

SO MUCH MORE THAN A MARKET

The event aims to enhance the urban and social experience of this booming sector. In fact, Shaughnessy Village is one of the most densely populated neighbourhoods in Montreal. In addition to the culinary component, the festival features free and eclectic programming punctuated by live art, musical performances, artists from various backgrounds and several epic, memorable moments, including the long-awaited Corgi walk.

In order to anchor the event in the neighbourhood's reality, the SDC Montréal centre-ville created a multidisciplinary creative committee including the executive producers of the event, Les Survenants (also producers of Les Premiers Vendredis), and the Yatai team, who also organise Japan Week.

Find the complete programming here as of August 25th.

LIVE ART INSPIRED BY THE NEIGHBOURHOOD

Shoni Market will transform the Shaughnessy neighbourhood into a veritable open-air art gallery! Right now, and under the gaze of passers-by, a new mural signed by artist Thaïla Khampo is already taking shape on Pierce Street.

As of September 2nd, it will be the turn of artist Maylee Keo to cover the walls with a creation inspired by the neighbourhood's energy and history.

Thaïla Khampo will also be painting the imposing Shoni Market entrance arch, erected between Guy and McKay. He will extend his artistic vision to the ground at the base of the arch by creating an impressive and unifying work there as of September 5.

DIVERSIFIED SOUNDS & RHYTHMS

For the duration of the festival, a giant boombox transformed into a stage and a dance floor will host a unique lineup of Kpop dancing, international DJs and artists from diverse musical backgrounds. Among the highlights of the programming:

The atmospheric and introspective sounds of Quebec hip-hop artist High Klassified

hip-hop artist The contagious and inclusive energy of Mexican reggaeton collective Perreo Millennial

The fusion of electronic and afrobeat sounds of the collective Mansa n Friend$

PUPPIES EVERYWHERE ON SAINTE-CATHERINE

The Great Corgi walk is back this year with over 200 adorable pets parading down Sainte-Catherine Street. The ambition for this edition is to bring together as many enthusiasts as possible to become the most important gathering of its kind in Canada. Puppy lovers will meet at the Shoni arch on Saturday September 10th at 2:30 p.m.

Details are available here .

SHAUGHNESSY VILLAGE , A THRIVING ECOSYSTEM

In addition to Sainte-Catherine Street, which is the backbone of the district, Shaughnessy Village also has several higher education establishments – including Concordia University – a unique architectural heritage, a commercial offering that reflects downtown's identity, hidden and charming little streets and easy access to Mount Royal, all of which contribute to a feeling of human scale amidst a sea of skyscrapers. At its core, Shoni Market aims to feed this fundamentally human dynamic around Shaughnessy Village.

"Unlike most large downtowns in North America which depend on a single sector of activity, Shaughnessy Village perfectly embodies the plurality of downtown, both a business centre and a centre of knowledge where Montreal's heritage coexists with a mix of cultures and generations. Shoni Market is a reflection of that vibrant environment," says Glenn Castanheira, General Manager of Montréal centre-ville.

