Shoni Market settles into Shaughnessy Village

More than a market, more than a neighbourhood: THE taste of downtown

MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Summer is still going strong in downtown Montreal with the 2nd edition of Shoni Market scheduled for September 8th to 11th on Sainte-Catherine Street, which will be pedestrianized between MacKay and Chomedey for the occasion.

A brand new addition to the summer 2021 circuit, Shoni Market was an immediate success despite the pandemic, attracting 160 000 visitors and winning two Time Out awards, including for the Best New Event of the Year. For the second edition of this event initiated by the SDC Montréal centre-ville, Shoni Market is expecting over 200,000 visitors and some thirty stands that will introduce people to a hodge-podge of flavours from across Asia and the world, including those of Petit Poisson Dumpling, Mama Bangkok, Osmow's and Chef Lee.

So much more than a market, the festival features free and eclectic programming inspired by the neighbourhood's simultaneously secretive yet bubbling energy. Over 15 artists from various backgrounds will take hold of a giant boombox in the middle of Sainte-Catherine street and get people dancing to the sounds of reggaeton, Kpop, Latin music and DJs from around the world. Among the most anticipated performers:

The atmospheric and introspective sounds of Quebec hip-hop artist High Klassified

hip-hop artist The contagious energy of Zach Zoya's masterful blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop

masterful blend of R&B, hip-hop and pop The irresistible groove of KEI-LI as well as Djs Boston Chery and Esa Mi Pau, from Mexican collective Perreo Millennial

To complete the programming, artists Thaïla Khampo and Maylee Keo will cover the walls with creations inspired by the neighbourhood's energy and history.

And of course, the Great Corgi walk is back this year with over 200 adorable pets parading down Sainte-Catherine Street in the hopes of making it the most important gathering of its kind in Canada. Puppy lovers will meet at the Shoni arch on Saturday, September 10th at 2:30 p.m. Details are available here .

AN EVENT MIRRORING SHAUGHNESSY VILLAGE'S THRIVING ECOSYSTEM!

"Downtown Montreal is experiencing a dramatic resurgence in foot traffic that is approaching pre-pandemic levels. We need to maintain this momentum in the coming months. That's why we're working hard to offer a unique and memorable downtown experience with festive and unifying events like Shoni Market, which is is now a staple of the back-to-school circuit and shines a light on this neighbourhood as a true symbol of the city's diversity and vibrancy," says Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montréal centre-ville.

In order to anchor the event in the neighbourhood's reality, the SDC Montréal centre-ville created a multidisciplinary creative committee including the executive producers of the event, Les Survenants (also producers of Les Premiers Vendredis), and the Yatai team, who also organize Japan Week.

Find the complete programming here .

